Brexit: Do we follow Jeremy Corbyn or revert to Theresa May’s plan?

With regard to Brexit, two options remain for the Liberal Democrats. They are unpalatable. Our very newfound strength represents unconverted electoral energy. We must not overplay our hand.

There is no legitimate option to Remain without attempting reform. We cannot just hope that the far-right does not swell and that our fulsome democracy is not irreparably damaged and left as an empty shell of majoritarian rule. The likes of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson know how to pipe the tune to destruction.

These are not hollow (Project) fears. We must guard against them as vigilantly as we try to prevent No Deal.

Our options:

Jeremy Corbyn. He offers us a government of national unity to stop No Deal. Then a General Election that we’ve been chomping at the bit to fight. Then – he assumes he’ll win, but we’ll see about that! – a referendum. For this we must accept Jeremy Corbyn as a neutered Prime Minister for a little while. And – I know my fellow Scottish LDs won’t want to hear it – IndyRef2 for the SNP’s support.

Or:

Theresa May. Well… Rory Stewart or Yvette Cooper, to be precise. A Tory-lite/ centrist-Labour to ram through Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement followed by negotiations to affect an EEA-type deal. No Deal averted. BRINO or not, democracy is spared. It respects “Leaving the EU” – the original mandate, not the mystical “Brexit” that means only “Brexit”. Influence surrendered, but “sovereignty” returned. Should a Brexit-y government return, they could pursue a “Harder” Brexit. Or a government of our ilk could restore us to full membership. No referendum necessary, we would heed the screaming warning to avoid such divisive binary elections to settle highly complex issues. As with Corbyn, we avoid the worst, but pay for it in other ways.

There is no time left for dreaming of good options. The consequences of failure are too great. But to facilitate Brexit for these free market fundamentalist fools? They’ve had three years. Longer! They still have no plan. And we’re expected to countenance more years of negotiations to see us lose our influence and deliver a “BRINO” to our ingrate incompetent ideological opponents? No; we have every right to Revoke.

But we have no right to revise. The referendum was not illegal. People were not brainwashed. We didn’t lose because of that bloody bus or data-driven targeted advertising. And we need to be honest about what revoking means. It could be a wound from which our democracy may not recover.

Brexit happens – and we control the damage – or Corbyn facilitates a referendum.

I understand reticence to follow Corbyn. I think he’s a poorly veiled anti-Semite with more respect for our enemies than allies. I don’t want to see his socialist dystopia in which we’re forced to eat our pets! But he has something we need and we have something he wants. Let him have it; if only for a little while. We aren’t in a position to aim for it; yet. 14 MPs and an unconverted swell in support. We should not overplay our hand. Nor forget our primary aims: to avert a No Deal disaster. To maintain the Union. Most importantly: to protect our liberal democracy. Then win that referendum and general election.

There are 10 weeks to go. We have two choices. Neither is palatable; but both are workable. Our liberal democracy and its values are threatened. We must stand ready to defend them. The only way to do that is by standing ready to compromise; whatever that entails with regard to Brexit,

* Johnny is a member of the Liberal Democrats.