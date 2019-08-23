Tom Arms

Observations of an Expat – the nuclear train

By | Fri 23rd August 2019 - 10:26 am

Remember decoupling? It was a common phrase during the Cold War (or should I say first Cold War?). The railway metaphor was used to describe Soviet efforts to exploit American isolationist tendencies to sever the defensive link between Europe and America, leaving Western Europe exposed to the Soviet nuclear arsenal.

The threat is back. It is back in Europe and has opened a new front in Asia. It is nuclear. It is political. It is economic and the current crop in Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang are  much more adept at the task their predecessors.

The current debate centres on the latest generation of intermediate range (INF) nuclear-tipped missiles in Russia and North Korea. These missiles have a range of anywhere from 500 to 1500 miles which means that they are not a direct threat to the American mainland. They do, however, cast a huge nuclear shadow over America’s allies in Europe and Asia.

Why was the decoupling threat  treated so seriously by both sides of the Atlantic back in the 1970s and 1980s? Because it was believed to be important that if the Soviets attacked Western Europe with nuclear weapons the United States would respond with equivalent  force, and that the threat of such a response would deter the Soviets . But in order to insure an American response,  it needed to accept that its interests were inextricably linked to the defence of Europe. If American isolationists successfully argued that a Soviet attack could be confined to Europe, than might also argue that the US should refrain a strategic counter attack in order to avoid a doomsday scenario on US soil.

When the Soviets started deploying their highly mobile and virtually invulnerable  SS-20 intermediate range missiles in 1978 it gave them a distinct military advantage. It also raised the possibility of a nuclear war confined to European soil, thus threatening the link across the Atlantic.

At the December 1979   NATO heads of government meeting it was decided to counter the SS-20  with American cruise and Pershing Two missiles based in Britain, Italy, Belgium, West Germany and the Netherlands.  The link was secured, but in the public mind the missile bases—and the countries that hosted them—had become targets for a Soviet nuclear attack. The result was US-Soviet negotiations which led to the 1987 INF Treaty which eliminated all existing  intermediate range missiles in the Soviet Union and Western Europe.

Enter Vladimir Putin. It is unclear if he suffers from a unique form of Russian paranoia; a post-imperial  desire to restore the Russian Empire, delusions of world domination or some combination of the above. What is clear is that his policies – and willingness to use military force—means that Moscow remains a threat to the rest of Europe, and that to achieve this aim he  is working hard at  driving a political and economic wedge between America and Europe. Support for Brexit is part of this strategy.

Nearly ten years ago, the Russians started developing a new generation of intermediate range weaponry. They deny that they breached the INF Treaty. Technically speaking they are correct. The 1987 Treaty  involved only the old American and Soviet arsenals. This failure to mention past, present and future intermediate range weapons has allowed new technology to take their place; in this case, the more powerful hypersonic  9M 729 missile.

The European members of NATO have responded to the renewed Russian threat by calling on the US to renegotiate the INF Treaty rather than a return to American systems on European soil. They want to avoid being a target. The Trump Administration has rejected this, has withdrawn from the INF Treaty and this week tested a new intermediate range missile which it wants in Europe.  President Trump also said that any new INF Treaty should include China, which he regards as a greater long-term threat than Russia. China has rejected any calls for restrictions on its nuclear arsenal, mainly because it fears that that any treaty would freeze them at their current level of 400 warheads compared to 6,500 Russian warheads and 6,185 American.

Then there are the North Koreans who have been testing systems capable of obliterating South Korea and Japan. President Trump says he is unconcerned because the North Korean missiles cannot reach American targets. Besides, he is irked at the cost of keeping 78,000 US troops in Japan and South Korea. Trump’s position on the latest North Korean tests has infuriated Seoul and Tokyo and is a classic case of an isolationist American accepting the nuclear decoupling of Washington from its Asian allies. It also raises the question: Today Asia, tomorrow Europe?

* Tom Arms is the American-born membership secretary for Tooting Lib Dems. His Observations of an Expat appears regularly on Lib Dem Voice and in a number of US newspapers. He is the author of “The Encyclopedia of the Cold War”.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 23rd Aug - 11:04am
    A letter from Laura Gordon's campaign, received yesterday, said that she is "doing the job of an MP because Labour didn't even check their candidate...
  • User AvatarSteve Trevethan 23rd Aug - 10:59am
    Apologies! The complete conclusion of my previous post is as follows: Is "Austerity" an inaccurate label for a policy of minimal to non investment in...
  • User AvatarAndrew 23rd Aug - 10:54am
    Maybe we can learn from Canada. I have become a regular listener to the CBC weekly political podcast The House (https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcasts/current-affairs-information/the-house/): everyone is so polite!...
  • User AvatarRichard MacKinnon 23rd Aug - 10:45am
    I know this wont get published but what the hell; Lorenzo Cherin and all commentators on his article miss the point here. We are 9...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 23rd Aug - 10:36am
    I think that all Party Members need to accept that the EU has serious problems: for example its treatment of migrants, where only Angela Merkel...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 23rd Aug - 10:36am
    @ Ian Sanderson. Good point, Ian. Amazing how those down South have remarkably little knowledge of what goes on north of the Border..... though they...
Sat 24th Aug 2019
12:00
Pizza and Politics with Mark Pack
Thu 29th Aug 2019
Bury BC, Radcliffe West by-election
Mon 9th Sep 2019
18:30
An Evening for Paddy