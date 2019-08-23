It must be Revoke – it’s too late for anything else….

When Jo Swinson meets Jeremy Corbyn next week there is only one message worth delivering: Article 50 must be revoked before the Brexit deadline. The time is long past for parliamentary jiggery-pokery and procedural sleight of hand, whether it be to bring about a further extension, a second referendum, a General Election, or all three. The country now needs a solution which is honourable, and removes the tyranny of an artificial deadline created only by the ineptitude of the May administration.
The overriding justification for revocation is that it is the only course of action which is neutral in its consequences. Legally we can revoke without any change in our relationship with the EU, and legally there is nothing to stop us restarting the Article 50 process in the future.
Its beauty is that it is blissfully simple, it requires no commitment to a leave or remain agenda, and if it is understood to be temporary, no one is bound or compromised. To be fair to the Leave factions, the Labour Party and others, it is likely to require a commitment by Parliament to a further referendum, and maybe also a General Election, but this would be for later, and with time to do it properly.
Of course, there will be the familiar outcry claiming betrayal of democracy, but such claims are tendentious and above all hypocritical. The leavers will have lost nothing, except the chance to squeeze through a flawed and massively unpopular decision by undemocratic means. There can be no honourable objection to restarting the process. Let the Leavers state their case again and demonstrate that they really do represent the will of the people.
Underlying this debacle is the way Parliament has sleepwalked into disaster. Whether through misplaced loyalty, inability to think outside the Westminster box, or simple inertia, our MPs have made a series of terrible mistakes. To troop through the lobbies in support of the flawed concept of the original referendum, then to sanction triggering article 50, without responding to the full implications of those decisions, is no less than an ongoing dereliction of duty.
The talks with Jeremy Corbyn next week may well be the most important event so far in the struggle to avoid disaster, but if no one cuts through the tangle of narrow self-interest and conflicting agendas which has bedevilled every previous proposal, they will dissolve into disaccord, recrimination and failure. We may well then be forced by the pressure of time to accept an irrevocable course which no one other than the most extreme of leavers really wants. There might just be time for all factions to unite, but it must be around revoking Article 50, the only solution which makes moral and political sense.
* Brian Edmonds is a newly re-joined LibDem member, who currently lives in France.
The idea of revoking while committing to launch a second referendum sounds superficially attractive. However, the ruling that the UK would be free to revoke came with a caveat: the decision to revoke must be a settled commitment. Theresa May well understood that she couldn’t just get an extension by the back door method of revoking and immediately then re-triggering Article 50. Were we to revoke as a back door tactic in order to then call a second referendum, we would equally find out that the lawyers, and probably the EU’s leaders too, would say that was inadmissible cheating.
“The leavers will have lost nothing, except the chance to squeeze through a flawed and massively unpopular decision by undemocratic means.” That makes perfect sense to this expat (now based in Germany). And in any new referendum, the Leave option must be more specific. Or, with a simple repeat of Remain/Leave, a successful “Leave” vote must lead to a multiple-choice process (in Parliament? in yet another plebiscite?) specifying on what model we are to leave: Norway, Switzerland, Canada and so on. Let’s talk to Jeremy Corbyn!
Be interesting to see if the “final” MP vote on this is no-deal v remain, with the polls maybe showing 60 percent in favour of the latter as justification for voting for revoke (though MP’s would have to be given a free vote rather than whipped – their constituents can do that later if so inclined).
If Boris does get no-deal through by fair means then I think the issue is dead in GE terms, if he fiddles it with GE timing, etc then it would be still be a big factor in a subsequent GE. If revoke went through with a clear majority then the Tories would be hit in the next election for letting it happen but knowing that Labour were going to be restrained by EU rules would be mildly reassuring and, of course, if Sterling recovers from UK staying in EU there is always the option of escaping to 27 countries! Strange times!
http://curia.europa.eu/juris/document/document.jsf;jsessionid=30070EAD3C16AB345376A71509ACC49D?text=&docid=208636&pageIndex=0&doclang=EN&mode=req&dir=&occ=first&part=1
para 74
But what would anybody be able to do about our “inadmissible cheating”? Override our sovereign parliament and the wishes of the EU27 who don’t want Brexit to happen, and force us to leave? I think not.
The real “inadmissible cheating” is the pretence that there is a democratic mandate for leaving without a deal, which was no part of the Leave prospectus in 2016.
Thanks Geoffrey Dron, that’s what I was referring to, above.
Greg Hands, whose report on alternative arrangements has been endorsed by Boris Johnson, has claimed that unlike “ideological technocrats in Brussels”, Germany was willing to explore ways of breaking the impasse.
After Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron said they were willing to listen to new proposals in the next 30 days, Mr Hands said that his report, co-led by Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan, could provide the blueprint for unlocking talks with the EU.
Mr Hands, a former chief secretary to the Treasury, has said the German Chancellor had been “indicating her willingness to be more practical for some time.”
Let’s await the response from Brussels and Dublin.