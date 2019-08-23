It must be Revoke – it’s too late for anything else….

When Jo Swinson meets Jeremy Corbyn next week there is only one message worth delivering: Article 50 must be revoked before the Brexit deadline. The time is long past for parliamentary jiggery-pokery and procedural sleight of hand, whether it be to bring about a further extension, a second referendum, a General Election, or all three. The country now needs a solution which is honourable, and removes the tyranny of an artificial deadline created only by the ineptitude of the May administration.

The overriding justification for revocation is that it is the only course of action which is neutral in its consequences. Legally we can revoke without any change in our relationship with the EU, and legally there is nothing to stop us restarting the Article 50 process in the future.

Its beauty is that it is blissfully simple, it requires no commitment to a leave or remain agenda, and if it is understood to be temporary, no one is bound or compromised. To be fair to the Leave factions, the Labour Party and others, it is likely to require a commitment by Parliament to a further referendum, and maybe also a General Election, but this would be for later, and with time to do it properly.

Of course, there will be the familiar outcry claiming betrayal of democracy, but such claims are tendentious and above all hypocritical. The leavers will have lost nothing, except the chance to squeeze through a flawed and massively unpopular decision by undemocratic means. There can be no honourable objection to restarting the process. Let the Leavers state their case again and demonstrate that they really do represent the will of the people.

Underlying this debacle is the way Parliament has sleepwalked into disaster. Whether through misplaced loyalty, inability to think outside the Westminster box, or simple inertia, our MPs have made a series of terrible mistakes. To troop through the lobbies in support of the flawed concept of the original referendum, then to sanction triggering article 50, without responding to the full implications of those decisions, is no less than an ongoing dereliction of duty.

The talks with Jeremy Corbyn next week may well be the most important event so far in the struggle to avoid disaster, but if no one cuts through the tangle of narrow self-interest and conflicting agendas which has bedevilled every previous proposal, they will dissolve into disaccord, recrimination and failure. We may well then be forced by the pressure of time to accept an irrevocable course which no one other than the most extreme of leavers really wants. There might just be time for all factions to unite, but it must be around revoking Article 50, the only solution which makes moral and political sense.

* Brian Edmonds is a newly re-joined LibDem member, who currently lives in France.