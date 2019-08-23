Lib Dem hold Rokeby and Overslade ward

Lib Dems in Rugby are celebrating after holding Rokeby and Overslade ward in a by-election yesterday.
The winner, Glenda Allanach, was the first black woman to be elected to Rugby Borough Council in 2000. She returns after a fourteen year break with a 56% share of the vote.
Rokeby & Overslade (Rugby) result:
LDEM: 56.1% (-7.0)
CON: 20.2% (+1.8)
LAB: 9.6% (-8.8)
BREX: 9.5% (+9.5)
GRN: 4.6% (+4.6)
Liberal Democrat HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) August 22, 2019
Many congratulations to Glenda and the team.