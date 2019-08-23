The Voice

Lib Dem hold Rokeby and Overslade ward

By | Fri 23rd August 2019 - 4:55 pm

Lib Dems in Rugby are celebrating after holding Rokeby and Overslade ward in a by-election yesterday.

The winner, Glenda Allanach, was the first black woman to be elected to Rugby Borough Council in 2000. She returns after a fourteen year break with a 56% share of the vote.

Many congratulations to Glenda and the team.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 23rd Aug - 4:51pm
    Roger Lake, The current level of the basic benefit is well below the poverty line, so introducing a UBI at just the current inadequate benefit...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 23rd Aug - 4:29pm
    https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/jared-omara-mp-arrested-suspicion-18992991 "It is understood police raided the MP's constituency office a week ago and he has since been released pending further investigation"
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 23rd Aug - 4:24pm
    TCO, your reference from the Independent does include the caveat, that the young may well come to think differently, given the rise of inequality. Meantime,...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 23rd Aug - 3:53pm
    Thomas, I have not seen any suggestion for UBI that would include a person’s real housing costs, so there is always likely to be a...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 23rd Aug - 3:46pm
    The comments about Corbyn are us understanding that he cannot get the support necessary, he is someone without a bi-partisanship, as Jo said, a divisive...
  • User Avatarfrankie 23rd Aug - 3:35pm
    Would revoke and referendum be rejected by the EU, well that would be a political decsion and my guess is they'd OK it ( could...
Sat 24th Aug 2019
12:00
Pizza and Politics with Mark Pack
Thu 29th Aug 2019
Bury BC, Radcliffe West by-election
Mon 9th Sep 2019
18:30
An Evening for Paddy