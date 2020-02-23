Siobhan Benita and team are working full-on in London

This weekend our London Mayoral candidate, Siobhan Benita and her team have been campaigning very hard all over the city:
Good morning! Today I’ll be meeting people at:
✨11.00 West Hampstead Station
✨14.00 Ickenham High Street, Hillingdon
Come and have a chat about London and the mayoral election. #BackBenita #LoveLondonBetter pic.twitter.com/bygDGTVSPI
— Siobhan Benita #BackBenita🔶 (@SiobhanBenita) February 22, 2020
I'm with @CamdenLibDems at #WestHampstead tube offering a 'community lift' to help passengers with mobility needs get up the stairs. No lift here – I wouldn’t allow such slow progress on step-free access across the tube network. #LoveLondonBetter#BackBenita pic.twitter.com/KtPhngHSO9
— Siobhan Benita #BackBenita🔶 (@SiobhanBenita) February 22, 2020
To the doubters I say this: don’t mistake my kindness for weakness – it is my greatest strength.
With compassion at the heart of City Hall, I know that I can achieve better outcomes for Londoners. #BackBenita
— Siobhan Benita #BackBenita🔶 (@SiobhanBenita) February 21, 2020
