Mark Pack

Andy Corkhill selected by LibDems to be Liverpool City regional mayor

By | Sun 23rd February 2020 - 2:05 pm

Good luck to Councillor Andy Corkhill who has been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Liverpool City Region (LCR) Metro Mayor

Selected by party members for this May’s Metro Mayor contest, Andy Corkill stood in Wirral West at the 2019 general election and has been a councillor in Wirral since May 2019.

He’s highlighted five priorities for the Metro Mayor:

-To revolutionise transport across the Liverpool City Region;
-To equalise education and skills across the region;
-To enhance the Liverpool City Region on a global level;
-To protect the rights of European Union citizens; and
-To take the Climate Emergency seriously, placing it at the heart of every decision.

Andy said:

The powers the Metro Mayor has – both hard and soft – have not been used to anywhere near their potential. The people of the LCR are not feeling the benefits of devolution, and bar a few ‘soundbite policies’, the last few years have seemed stagnant. With the money and networks available, the power & influence the Metro Mayor has can transform the lives of everyone. Let’s use it.

The presence of contests such as this Metro May one on the ballot paper in May helps explain why, although this year sees the smallest round of council elections in the four-year cycle in England, in fact all of England (along with Wales) goes to the polls in one form or another.

This set of elections is, therefore, a big test and a great opportunity rather than a small affair.

Let’s make the most of it.

This was originally posted on Mark’s blog

* Mark Pack is Party President and Co-leader of the party. He is editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Party policy and internal matters.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 23rd Feb - 2:38pm
    A point to add to previous ones, read the report today, by the group Hop not Hate, and Community Security Trust, reveals just a touch...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 23rd Feb - 2:33pm
    Yes, also remember- and very much miss, the late Bobby Kennedy, Martin Luther King and the imprisoned Nelson Mandela. Rooting for Bernie now. Still have...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 23rd Feb - 2:27pm
    @ John Marriott "Does anyone remember the posters from the 1959 General Election: “Life is better under the Conservatives. Don’t let a Labour ruin it”?"...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 23rd Feb - 12:38pm
    Still agonising about what liberalism stands for, hey? Forget about the fine words, mission statements, strap lines and promises etc. For me at least, the...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 23rd Feb - 12:37pm
    Suggestions my arguments are flawed are now met by my view that that is not a helpful description. I claim little of what is feared...
  • User AvatarTynan 23rd Feb - 12:25pm
    It may be me but this comes across as a bit partisan. As I hope the author would know, but doesn't mention, it is not...