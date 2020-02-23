Andy Corkhill selected by LibDems to be Liverpool City regional mayor

Good luck to Councillor Andy Corkhill who has been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Liverpool City Region (LCR) Metro Mayor

Selected by party members for this May’s Metro Mayor contest, Andy Corkill stood in Wirral West at the 2019 general election and has been a councillor in Wirral since May 2019.

He’s highlighted five priorities for the Metro Mayor:

-To revolutionise transport across the Liverpool City Region;

-To equalise education and skills across the region;

-To enhance the Liverpool City Region on a global level;

-To protect the rights of European Union citizens; and

-To take the Climate Emergency seriously, placing it at the heart of every decision.

Andy said:

The powers the Metro Mayor has – both hard and soft – have not been used to anywhere near their potential. The people of the LCR are not feeling the benefits of devolution, and bar a few ‘soundbite policies’, the last few years have seemed stagnant. With the money and networks available, the power & influence the Metro Mayor has can transform the lives of everyone. Let’s use it.

The presence of contests such as this Metro May one on the ballot paper in May helps explain why, although this year sees the smallest round of council elections in the four-year cycle in England, in fact all of England (along with Wales) goes to the polls in one form or another.

This set of elections is, therefore, a big test and a great opportunity rather than a small affair.

Let’s make the most of it.

This was originally posted on Mark’s blog

* Mark Pack is Party President and Co-leader of the party. He is editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire.