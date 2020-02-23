The party is quite rightly campaigning to change the Vagrancy Act so that homelessness is not a crime. This is an initiative that has been spear-headed by Layla Moran:
Being homeless shouldn't be a crime. And yet, between 2014 & 2016 alone, over 3000 people were dragged before the court.
We should be caring for people who end up on the streets, not locking them up. Sign today if you want to scrap the Vagrancy Act > https://t.co/jWcFlmt9Wt
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) February 21, 2020
It may be me but this comes across as a bit partisan. As I hope the author would know, but doesn’t mention, it is not just the vagrancy act that can lead to the criminalisation of homeless people, antisocial behaviour orders and public space protection orders are also used for similar purposes. Again , as I would hope the author would know, as part of its housing strategy the government has opened a review of the vagrancy act, the terms of reference of which include looking at the impact of other legislation such as antisocial behaviour orders on homeless people and those living on the street in particular. Most stake holders have welcomed this review and have submitted evidence. Would hope that the party also welcomes the review, the repeal of the vagrancy act, whilst, in my opinion welcome and overdue will not in and of itself solve the problem of homeless people being criminalised for being homeless.