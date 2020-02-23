NewsHound

Being homeless shouldn’t be a crime

By | Sun 23rd February 2020 - 10:52 am

The party is quite rightly campaigning to change the Vagrancy Act so that homelessness is not a crime. This is an initiative that has been spear-headed by Layla Moran:

2 Comments

  • Peter Martin 23rd Feb '20 - 12:21pm

    Done!

  • Tynan 23rd Feb '20 - 12:25pm

    It may be me but this comes across as a bit partisan. As I hope the author would know, but doesn’t mention, it is not just the vagrancy act that can lead to the criminalisation of homeless people, antisocial behaviour orders and public space protection orders are also used for similar purposes. Again , as I would hope the author would know, as part of its housing strategy the government has opened a review of the vagrancy act, the terms of reference of which include looking at the impact of other legislation such as antisocial behaviour orders on homeless people and those living on the street in particular. Most stake holders have welcomed this review and have submitted evidence. Would hope that the party also welcomes the review, the repeal of the vagrancy act, whilst, in my opinion welcome and overdue will not in and of itself solve the problem of homeless people being criminalised for being homeless.

