The Voice

Whoever you are, the Liberal Democrats will stand up for you

By | Sat 22nd February 2020 - 4:40 pm

The party’s latest party political broadcast provides a good summary of our aims as we move past “Stop Brexit”:

The accompanying blurb also gives a good statement of our priorities:

The Liberal Democrats are working hard to tackle the big issues that people are facing across the UK.

✔︎ Ensuring a properly resourced NHS, to provide the highest quality care for our loved ones

✔︎ Fighting to reverse police cuts, to protect our communities from violent crime

✔︎ Protecting our environment. We’ve already done more to fight the climate emergency than any other party

✔︎ Building high-quality, reliable public transport links across the UK

✔︎ Investing in world-class education, to give our children the best start possible in life

We want to see an open, inclusive, outward-looking and optimistic United Kingdom.

That’s who we are. That is what we will be. And that is the future we will build.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Michael Kitching 22nd Feb '20 - 4:42pm

    It’s not really a vision, an argument or a strategy though is it. It’s just a statement of various platitudes that could and in one way or another do apply to every other party.

  • David Becket 22nd Feb '20 - 5:47pm

    Nicky Tyrone sums this up very well.
    It is motherhood and apple pie. We have the policies but we seem incapable of promoting them in a way that catches the imagination.
    If it is the same team responsible for the web site change is needed.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Becket 22nd Feb - 5:47pm
    Nicky Tyrone sums this up very well. It is motherhood and apple pie. We have the policies but we seem incapable of promoting them in...
  • User AvatarPeter Taylor 22nd Feb - 5:22pm
    I had thought about writing an article recently, but after testing my toe in the proverbial water on Twitter, I thought better of it. I'll...
  • User AvatarMichael Kitching 22nd Feb - 4:42pm
    It's not really a vision, an argument or a strategy though is it. It's just a statement of various platitudes that could and in one...
  • User AvatarMalc Poll 22nd Feb - 3:50pm
    EXCELLENT and well timed posting . I am writing such article atm ... But it wont be pretty , possibly brutal, but HONEST ! Thanks...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 22nd Feb - 3:07pm
    I notice (not reported here) that two seats were lost on Ely Council yesterday, when two Lib Dem Councillors (one long standing, one elected last...
  • User AvatarMalc Poll 22nd Feb - 12:41pm
    Do you mean me tim ? If so name me so I can respond. Malc Poll