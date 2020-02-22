Whoever you are, the Liberal Democrats will stand up for you

The party’s latest party political broadcast provides a good summary of our aims as we move past “Stop Brexit”:
Wherever you live, whatever you do, the Liberal Democrats will fight your corner in your community. Join the #LibDems today 👇 https://t.co/xOHtAMR1rs pic.twitter.com/h5xPZXdobn
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) February 19, 2020
The accompanying blurb also gives a good statement of our priorities:
The Liberal Democrats are working hard to tackle the big issues that people are facing across the UK.
✔︎ Ensuring a properly resourced NHS, to provide the highest quality care for our loved ones
✔︎ Fighting to reverse police cuts, to protect our communities from violent crime
✔︎ Protecting our environment. We’ve already done more to fight the climate emergency than any other party
✔︎ Building high-quality, reliable public transport links across the UK
✔︎ Investing in world-class education, to give our children the best start possible in life
We want to see an open, inclusive, outward-looking and optimistic United Kingdom.
That’s who we are. That is what we will be. And that is the future we will build.
It’s not really a vision, an argument or a strategy though is it. It’s just a statement of various platitudes that could and in one way or another do apply to every other party.
Nicky Tyrone sums this up very well.
It is motherhood and apple pie. We have the policies but we seem incapable of promoting them in a way that catches the imagination.
If it is the same team responsible for the web site change is needed.
And the statement with the ticks could be put out by any of the parties. We need something that is unique to us and is based on a recognisable philosophy.