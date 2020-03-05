Why Bernie Sanders is our best hope

Embed from Getty Images

With Super Tuesday done we’re now in a two-horse race between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination with Joe Biden now the frontrunner. Many Liberal Democrats welcome this shift which I think is short-sighted. We need Donald Trump removed from office and a clear-eyed analysis suggests that Sanders has a better shot at this than Biden.

Many US moderates believe that Sanders, as a self-described socialist in the land of the rugged individual, cannot win. But the data shows that he can. Sanders can take advantage of increasing numbers of younger voters, as well as votes lost in 2016 by Hillary Clinton to Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate, in the crucial swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin to flip them back. He’s also got much greater appeal to independents than other Democrats, who will be crucial in November. So the ‘Sanders can’t win’ line is not rooted in actual evidence.

Conversely anyone who see Biden as a safe bet needs to take a much closer look. He is a legacy candidate whose success so far has been through trading on his name recognition and association with Barack Obama. Watching the Biden of just four years ago (here explaining Sanders’ appeal) underlines how much he has declined since then. Only this week he called it ‘Super Thursday’ and confused his wife with his sister at a rally. Perhaps most significantly the corruption allegations against Biden’s son Hunter – still to be fully ramped up by the Republicans- give Trump an easy reprise of the ‘Crooked Hillary’ line and will neutralise any Democrat attacks on this corrupt presidency.

Trump is more suited to a personal, vitriolic campaign against a tired establishment insider with no real agenda than a match-up with Sanders, a genuine outsider with a platform for change, and a genuinely powerful, if a bit shouty, presentational style. If coronavirus gets more serious and highlights just how much we rely on ‘big government’ to prevent disasters, then even socialism could stop sounding quite so scary.

Of course, Sanders will have every dodgy view or indiscretion from his past dredged up, and there are a few. But then, so would any Democratic candidate. In 2004 for example Karl Rove successfully smeared John Kerry’s Vietnam war record. Kerry was then seen as the safe candidate, just like Clinton in 2016, the most experienced candidate for a generation, who lost to a reality TV star with no personal redeeming features. American doesn’t go for safe. To win, you’re always better off going with the maverick with a message.

Most Lib Dems are not instinctively sympathetic to socialists. We don’t believe in grand plans or talk of revolution and some of the tribalism of Bernie supporters is uncomfortably close to Corbynism. But I think we should honestly look at who is best placed to oust Trump and move the world away from the abyss.

* Sam Martin is a member based in Sutton, London, and was a council candidate in 2018. He is halfway through a year away in Mexico but continues to keep a close eye on UK politics.