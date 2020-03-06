Observations of an expat: Maybe Minister

The row between British Home Secretary Pritti Patel and her until recently Permanent Under Secretary of State Sir Phillip Putnam is part of a disturbing trend which is undermining a 150-year-old tried, tested and globally-respected system.
Europe, America and most of the rest of the world endure political patronage in varying degrees. This was also the case in the UK before Gladstone took a leaf from the Chinese and Indian experience and introduced civil service exams in 1870. Patronage, corruption and political ties were swapped for a civil service based on merit. Bribery income was replaced with job security, above average salary, a gold-plated pension and the prospect of a lucrative private sector contract upon retirement.
In return the civil servants were expected to offer apolitical and impartial advice to their policy-making ministers. When the policy was decided, the civil servants implemented it. Secretaries of state came and went. The civil servants stayed on to provide a historic knowledge, keep track of the buried bodies and point out the consequences and pitfalls of a minister’s preferred course of action.
The final ruling, however, rested with the minister. That is why when a mistake was made it was the politician who resigned. The issue of resignations is one of the core causes for the unravelling of the relationship between civil servants and government. Ministers have, for the most part, stopped taking responsibility for their decisions. Politics has become a career choice. Elected officials have become increasingly focused on retaining their jobs, political infighting and climbing the greasy pole rather than public service.
The next issue is ideological purity; the conflict between it and the national interest, and the problem of separating one from the other. This is best typified by Brexit. It is no secret that a large portion of Britain’s civil servants regard Brexit as a political and economic disaster. They have told ministers accordingly. To do otherwise would be a breach of their responsibility to provide impartial advice based on their knowledge and experience.
The problem is that ministers do not want to hear their advice because it is contrary to their ideological/political position. Hence Michael Gove’s infamous assertion: “The British public are sick of experts.”
The conflict over Brexit between civil servants and the Brexiteers has led to the false belief that there is a “deep state” conspiracy to undermine the “will of the people.” This conviction fails to take into account a 150-year-old tradition of impartiality or the insuperable problem of secretly coordinating the 333,000 individuals that comprise the British civil service.
The government’s distrust of what Dominic Cummings calls “The Blob” has led to the appointment of centrally-chosen and coordinated Special Political Advisers (SPADS) selected for their right-wing political views rather than their abilities. These have strengthened ideologically-driven ministers such as Ms Patel, increased the tensions between the apolitical civil servants and the politicos, and led—almost inevitably—to “swearing, belittling and making unreasonable and repeated demands.”
* Journalist Tom Arms is vice-chairman and secretary of Tooting Liberal Democrats and a regular contributor to Lib Dem Voice.
Whether it is classed as bullying or not, for sure Priti Patel has ruffled a few Senior Civil Service feathers. The thing is, those Civil Service feathers needed to be ruffled. Indeed we need more Priti Patels’ to ruffle a lot of establishment feathers.
Ruffling establishment feathers is frankly way overdue.
‘Take back control’ was way bigger than Brexit.
There is no point in taking back control from the EU, only to leave the dominating establishment structures to continue unchecked riding rough-shod over UK citizens lives.
Several UK elitist institutions have got it into their heads that they have a some form of ‘traditional right’, to interfere, adjudicate and generally manipulate the political discourse, minus any democratic authority to do so !
Institutions which need a major overhaul :
The Civil Service
The BBC
The House of Lords
The Metropolitan Police
Royalty
Quangos
The media inspired Green Agenda
This list is not exhaustive, and this public war against this ‘Traditional Establishment’ has only just begun. There is a whole metropolis of corrupt elitist ivory towers to keep populists busy for a very long time. UK voters have regained control of democracy and we’re not letting go of it anytime soon.
We need more far more Priti Patels because there is a lot of feather ruffling to be done.
Dilettante Eye 6th Mar ’20 – 8:40pm.
Excellent post.
Dilettante Eye
In other words you want to abandon all integrity and standards in public life.
Tom Arms 6th March 2020 – 12:22 pm:
…her until recently Permanent Under Secretary of State Sir Phillip Putnam…
Sir Philip Rutnam.
Hence Michael Gove’s infamous assertion: “The British public are sick of experts.”
That was not what Gove asserted. He never said what you’ve put in quotation marks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGgiGtJk7MA&start=62
– Interview with Faisal Islam, Sky News, 3d. June 2016.
Manfarang 6th Mar ’20 – 10:48pm.
In other words you want to abandon all integrity and standards in public life.
The Lib Dems did that by accepting defecting MPs who had obtained public office by misrepresentation having stood for election on a manifesto commitment to Leave the EU.
Jeff
There has never been a Liberal Democrat manifesto commitment to Leave the EU. If members of other parties come to realise the harm and economic damage that leaving the EU entails (the UK is a transition period still following EU regulations) then they are very welcome.
in a transition period
@Dilettante Eye
Ruffling establishment feathers is frankly way overdue.
‘Take back control’ was way bigger than Brexit.
There is no point in taking back control from the EU, only to leave the dominating establishment structures to continue unchecked riding rough-shod over UK citizens lives.
Trouble is that the Brexiteers and their media friends didn’t and still don’t understand just what was involved in “taking back control”. In their emotionally charged rush to leave the EU in double quick time, they totally failed to see that this simply played into the hands of those who didn’t want change at Westminster. The laugh is that prior to the agreement of a December 2019 election, Parliament was in the process of working out new and potentially more democratic ways of working, now we have a government who see themselves as more of a monarchy – highly centralised on No.10 and controlled by unelected people working in the shadows.
The door for real democratic “taking back control” change has been slammed shut for at least the next 5 years.
Roland
“Trouble is that the Brexiteers and their media friends didn’t and still don’t understand just what was involved in “taking back control”.
Trust me, we understand very well. The main task ahead is steering Boris to a proper Brexit by the end of the year.
Next year its game on, for a new movement, to tackle the rest of the issues I mentioned earlier.
Bless poor old Dilettante has gone full reactionary. The herald of the people leading us all back to a glorious past. The problem he has is that past did not exist and he’s is very likely not going to around long enough to work out it didn’t exist in this new tough world. Tis very sad already we are being told that the “economically inactive” will have to pick-up the slack and that phrase “economically inactive” cover the majority of the Brexi’s and Lexi’s Hard times ahead and those that are of no economic value will be among the first to suffer in our new red in tooth world.