Tom Purvis

The launch of the Northern Liberal Network

By | Fri 6th March 2020 - 2:25 pm

Embed from Getty Images

For Blair and Brown there was the famous Granita Pact. For Laura and Lisa there was the Hope Pact. Earlier in the year, Laura Gordon posted on Lib Dem Voice to announce the launch of the Northern Liberal Network. The formal launch will be at Spring Conference, which appropriately is being held in York.

Upon seeing the original post by Laura, I knew I had to get involved. I grew up in Redcar, a seat described by some as one of the keystones of the Red Wall. What a lot of people fail to realise is that the Lib Dems held the seat between 2010 and 2015. Other Red Wall seats include Bradford East and Burnley – another two seats that used to be held by the Lib Dems.

Our party has a lot to offer places like these. They deserve better than a Conservative government which won’t care about them and they deserve better than a Labour party which has ran councils across the North in a way that should disgust everyone involved in politics. The problem wasn’t our policies which would have helped provide an additional £50 billion in capital investment, extra money for bus services and further devolution. It was that we failed to make a clear offer to voters in the North. The Northern Liberal Network will work tirelessly to make sure this does not happen again.

The purpose of the Network is not simply to be a policy talking shop. As mentioned above, our policies would have benefited those in Northern areas anyway. What we are instead proposing is a forum to exchange ideas and ultimately, to advocate for a strategic direction. We plan on engaging with businesses across the North and to run our own regional campaigns – devolution within the party if you like. The main thing is we want to bring those with strong links with the North together so that we can start a conversation about the major challenges that we face as a party and as a region.

At Spring Conference, the Northern Liberal Network will be launching. The launch will take place on Friday between 20:15 and 21:30. We will be having great speakers including Dick Newby, Laura Gordon, Kamran Hussain and Lisa Smart. This is the start of the big conversation we need to have as members in the North.

Coming to the event will provide you with the opportunity to meet fellow Lib Dems from across the North and hopefully you will come away from it with encouragement and optimism about where we go from here. If you want to get involved more formally, we are looking for people to join the Committee so feel free to chat to any of us about it at Spring Conference or beforehand.

* Tom Purvis is a member of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats and is standing in the local elections in May.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

14 Comments

  • Silvio 6th Mar '20 - 3:10pm

    The Lib Dems must have a message problem. Labour are ‘Disgusting’ but how have the Lib Dems took advantage how have they benefited. Tom Purvis has just watched Olivia Blake win his old leaders seat when Labour were at an all time low and Labours chunky Council majority was barely touched in the Local Elections plus a sound percentage victory. Why are people not coming over to the Lib Dems?

  • Malc Poll 6th Mar '20 - 4:18pm

    @ Silvio

    Where do I start …

    Bad leadership (worse than labour) esp Swinson

    Not supporting and revoking article 50 (against the will of the people )

    Viewed by the electorate as a wishy washy party …. fringe policies that could be out argued by a high school debating team .

    Not connecting with the electorate

    Student fees (rem the generation we hiked !)

    Do I need to go on …..

    Labour are bad we are WORSE , change or we are dead in the water .

    Malc Poll

  • Malc Poll 6th Mar '20 - 4:22pm

    I will also add to the list above …

    …. voting through universal credit .

  • Malc Poll 6th Mar '20 - 5:30pm

    I’d happily and willingly sot on this committee, I work fridays so cant get to conference ‘on that day ‘

    Put my name next to chairman and how I seek the required votes / nominations .

    Malc Poll

  • Alex Macfie 6th Mar '20 - 6:56pm

    To be fair, Laura lost in Sheffield Hallam by 712 votes, with a swing to the Lib Dems. Labour was probably helped by the fact that Jared O’Mara wasn’t standing.
    Regarding Article 50 & Revoke: We would not have been remotely credible if we had disavowed our principles on this issue. The people who were against us over that issue were never going to vote for us in the last election anyway. And those who were basing their vote on Brexit were always going to vote for the real McCoy, not some pale imitation of a Brexiteer party, with a leader who was a Brexiteer at heart (as Labour was presenting itself in pro-Brexit areas of the country).
    I am automatically suspicious of anyone who talks of the “will of the people”. There is no such thing; “the people” are not a monolithic bloc who hold one opinion. It is a phrase principally used by dictators, due to the implied expectation of slavish obedience to what somebody has decided the majority want, with dissent being forbidden. It is 100% democratic to seek a mandate to overturn and change a previous mandate, thus change the so-called “will of the people”. Indeed this happens every time the government is defeated in an election.
    I don’t think our leader was the problem as much as the overall strategy. We were on the back foot due to the relentless two-party squeeze and vicious trolling by our opponents. We desparately need strategies to defeat these in future, whoever our leader is.

  • Malc Poll 6th Mar '20 - 8:13pm

    @ alex

    I have never mentioned “will of the people” o r ” the people ” other than fleetingly mention tue referendum. , …. and I’ve not got any intention of getting into definition of words according to oxford english dictionary.

    We have politely clashed before ” Debate Is Good !” .. I thank you for engaging … and long may it continue!!!!! , tho we may view the same reflections but from different angles I respect you Point Of View .

    Malc Poll

  • Malc Poll 6th Mar '20 - 8:16pm

    I just happen to think its misguided in the north

  • Malc Poll 6th Mar '20 - 8:28pm

    @ Alex

    Are you serious telling me that labour was a pro Brexit party ?

    Corbin ” we have no stance … we are polictically neutral ” …

    Yeah that sends all the right vibes out to “the north” , why do you think we voted IN DROVES against that !

    Malc poll

  • Malc 6th Mar '20 - 8:39pm

    Will of the people.

    Democratic mandate to be enacted

    Fail.to.do so feel the wrath being felt

  • Malc Poll 7th Mar '20 - 2:33pm

    @ David

    That is the exact point I’m making !

    I live VERY close to 2 of the constituency you named .

    Thank you for writing us off till labour recover .

  • Tony Greaves 7th Mar '20 - 3:19pm

    How interesting again that a positive posting only results in another collection of repetitive and negative comments from people who seem to have nothing constructive to say (not even constructively critical!)

    I don’t know enough about this North of England lobby in the party to know if it is what is needed or on (what I think is) the right lines. I am not sure the priority is “engaging with businesses across the North” but I like the idea of campaigns across the North. We need to start thinking as Northerners and working together as Northerners – it’s the future.

  • Tony Greaves 7th Mar '20 - 3:20pm

    But count me in!

  • John Pugh 8th Mar '20 - 12:38pm

    A little known fact is that all our Northern MPs in 2016 ( a time when we could use the plural MPs ) including Nick Clegg put their names to a document/research paper called, “Northern Powerhouse- Smoke and Mirrors” – which tried to show that despite the rhetoric of City Deals etc the amount of money lost through local government cuts considerably exceeds the largesse periodically announced from Whitehall. That remains the case.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Armah 9th Mar - 3:38am
    As a Liberal Democrat who has lived and worked in the US, I find this piece rather puzzling. Sanders whole appeal is based on the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 8th Mar - 10:11pm
    @ Katharine Spot on, Katharine......... and it's a fair litmus test of what Ed Davey is made of as well as Mr. Sunak.
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 8th Mar - 10:08pm
    Before Social Liberalism and Liberal Reform there was Liberalism. I agree with much of what Ian says but there is a basic assumption about how...
  • User Avatarfrankie 8th Mar - 9:54pm
    Bless poor old Dilettante has gone full reactionary. The herald of the people leading us all back to a glorious past. The problem he has...
  • User AvatarRoger Lake 8th Mar - 8:58pm
    @Frank West at 8.16 am. Frank, thanks for your comments, which are helpful. First though, I should say that i'm using 'dividends' to mean any...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 8th Mar - 8:47pm
    "Tell him grants not loans, Ed!" I was inwardly shouting to our leader as I caught up just now with Andrew Marr's interview with new...