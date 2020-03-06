For Blair and Brown there was the famous Granita Pact. For Laura and Lisa there was the Hope Pact. Earlier in the year, Laura Gordon posted on Lib Dem Voice to announce the launch of the Northern Liberal Network. The formal launch will be at Spring Conference, which appropriately is being held in York.
Upon seeing the original post by Laura, I knew I had to get involved. I grew up in Redcar, a seat described by some as one of the keystones of the Red Wall. What a lot of people fail to realise is that the Lib Dems held the seat between 2010 and 2015. Other Red Wall seats include Bradford East and Burnley – another two seats that used to be held by the Lib Dems.
Our party has a lot to offer places like these. They deserve better than a Conservative government which won’t care about them and they deserve better than a Labour party which has ran councils across the North in a way that should disgust everyone involved in politics. The problem wasn’t our policies which would have helped provide an additional £50 billion in capital investment, extra money for bus services and further devolution. It was that we failed to make a clear offer to voters in the North. The Northern Liberal Network will work tirelessly to make sure this does not happen again.
The purpose of the Network is not simply to be a policy talking shop. As mentioned above, our policies would have benefited those in Northern areas anyway. What we are instead proposing is a forum to exchange ideas and ultimately, to advocate for a strategic direction. We plan on engaging with businesses across the North and to run our own regional campaigns – devolution within the party if you like. The main thing is we want to bring those with strong links with the North together so that we can start a conversation about the major challenges that we face as a party and as a region.
At Spring Conference, the Northern Liberal Network will be launching. The launch will take place on Friday between 20:15 and 21:30. We will be having great speakers including Dick Newby, Laura Gordon, Kamran Hussain and Lisa Smart. This is the start of the big conversation we need to have as members in the North.
Coming to the event will provide you with the opportunity to meet fellow Lib Dems from across the North and hopefully you will come away from it with encouragement and optimism about where we go from here. If you want to get involved more formally, we are looking for people to join the Committee so feel free to chat to any of us about it at Spring Conference or beforehand.
* Tom Purvis is a member of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats and is standing in the local elections in May.
The Lib Dems must have a message problem. Labour are ‘Disgusting’ but how have the Lib Dems took advantage how have they benefited. Tom Purvis has just watched Olivia Blake win his old leaders seat when Labour were at an all time low and Labours chunky Council majority was barely touched in the Local Elections plus a sound percentage victory. Why are people not coming over to the Lib Dems?
@ Silvio
Where do I start …
Bad leadership (worse than labour) esp Swinson
Not supporting and revoking article 50 (against the will of the people )
Viewed by the electorate as a wishy washy party …. fringe policies that could be out argued by a high school debating team .
Not connecting with the electorate
Student fees (rem the generation we hiked !)
Do I need to go on …..
Labour are bad we are WORSE , change or we are dead in the water .
Malc Poll
I will also add to the list above …
…. voting through universal credit .
I’d happily and willingly sot on this committee, I work fridays so cant get to conference ‘on that day ‘
Put my name next to chairman and how I seek the required votes / nominations .
Malc Poll
To be fair, Laura lost in Sheffield Hallam by 712 votes, with a swing to the Lib Dems. Labour was probably helped by the fact that Jared O’Mara wasn’t standing.
Regarding Article 50 & Revoke: We would not have been remotely credible if we had disavowed our principles on this issue. The people who were against us over that issue were never going to vote for us in the last election anyway. And those who were basing their vote on Brexit were always going to vote for the real McCoy, not some pale imitation of a Brexiteer party, with a leader who was a Brexiteer at heart (as Labour was presenting itself in pro-Brexit areas of the country).
I am automatically suspicious of anyone who talks of the “will of the people”. There is no such thing; “the people” are not a monolithic bloc who hold one opinion. It is a phrase principally used by dictators, due to the implied expectation of slavish obedience to what somebody has decided the majority want, with dissent being forbidden. It is 100% democratic to seek a mandate to overturn and change a previous mandate, thus change the so-called “will of the people”. Indeed this happens every time the government is defeated in an election.
I don’t think our leader was the problem as much as the overall strategy. We were on the back foot due to the relentless two-party squeeze and vicious trolling by our opponents. We desparately need strategies to defeat these in future, whoever our leader is.
@ alex
I have never mentioned “will of the people” o r ” the people ” other than fleetingly mention tue referendum. , …. and I’ve not got any intention of getting into definition of words according to oxford english dictionary.
We have politely clashed before ” Debate Is Good !” .. I thank you for engaging … and long may it continue!!!!! , tho we may view the same reflections but from different angles I respect you Point Of View .
Malc Poll
I just happen to think its misguided in the north
@ Alex
Are you serious telling me that labour was a pro Brexit party ?
Corbin ” we have no stance … we are polictically neutral ” …
Yeah that sends all the right vibes out to “the north” , why do you think we voted IN DROVES against that !
Malc poll
Will of the people.
Democratic mandate to be enacted
Fail.to.do so feel the wrath being felt
The only seats where we stand a chance in the north are highly afluent historically Tory seats that aren’t much different to our seats in southern England and Scotland.
Retaking more working class areas (I.e Leeds NE, Bradford E, chesterfield, Redcar, Burnley, Rochdale, Oldham E and saddleworth, Manchester withingdon) will require multiple terms of a labour government, the right people in the local party an insane amount of had work and shear luck. Simply having the right policies for the north is only a small part of this.
@ David
That is the exact point I’m making !
I live VERY close to 2 of the constituency you named .
Thank you for writing us off till labour recover .
How interesting again that a positive posting only results in another collection of repetitive and negative comments from people who seem to have nothing constructive to say (not even constructively critical!)
I don’t know enough about this North of England lobby in the party to know if it is what is needed or on (what I think is) the right lines. I am not sure the priority is “engaging with businesses across the North” but I like the idea of campaigns across the North. We need to start thinking as Northerners and working together as Northerners – it’s the future.
But count me in!
A little known fact is that all our Northern MPs in 2016 ( a time when we could use the plural MPs ) including Nick Clegg put their names to a document/research paper called, “Northern Powerhouse- Smoke and Mirrors” – which tried to show that despite the rhetoric of City Deals etc the amount of money lost through local government cuts considerably exceeds the largesse periodically announced from Whitehall. That remains the case.