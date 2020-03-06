Embed from Getty Images

For Blair and Brown there was the famous Granita Pact. For Laura and Lisa there was the Hope Pact. Earlier in the year, Laura Gordon posted on Lib Dem Voice to announce the launch of the Northern Liberal Network. The formal launch will be at Spring Conference, which appropriately is being held in York.

Upon seeing the original post by Laura, I knew I had to get involved. I grew up in Redcar, a seat described by some as one of the keystones of the Red Wall. What a lot of people fail to realise is that the Lib Dems held the seat between 2010 and 2015. Other Red Wall seats include Bradford East and Burnley – another two seats that used to be held by the Lib Dems.

Our party has a lot to offer places like these. They deserve better than a Conservative government which won’t care about them and they deserve better than a Labour party which has ran councils across the North in a way that should disgust everyone involved in politics. The problem wasn’t our policies which would have helped provide an additional £50 billion in capital investment, extra money for bus services and further devolution. It was that we failed to make a clear offer to voters in the North. The Northern Liberal Network will work tirelessly to make sure this does not happen again.

The purpose of the Network is not simply to be a policy talking shop. As mentioned above, our policies would have benefited those in Northern areas anyway. What we are instead proposing is a forum to exchange ideas and ultimately, to advocate for a strategic direction. We plan on engaging with businesses across the North and to run our own regional campaigns – devolution within the party if you like. The main thing is we want to bring those with strong links with the North together so that we can start a conversation about the major challenges that we face as a party and as a region.

At Spring Conference, the Northern Liberal Network will be launching. The launch will take place on Friday between 20:15 and 21:30. We will be having great speakers including Dick Newby, Laura Gordon, Kamran Hussain and Lisa Smart. This is the start of the big conversation we need to have as members in the North.

Coming to the event will provide you with the opportunity to meet fellow Lib Dems from across the North and hopefully you will come away from it with encouragement and optimism about where we go from here. If you want to get involved more formally, we are looking for people to join the Committee so feel free to chat to any of us about it at Spring Conference or beforehand.

* Tom Purvis is a member of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats and is standing in the local elections in May.