We need to find ways of stimulating people to debate inequality

Donald Trump has pulled off a masterstroke of marketing for the film Parasite. I would probably have gone to see it anyway, but once I’d heard his sniffy “Can we get Gone With The Wind back?” I was duty-bound to see it.

Having now seen it, I’m not its greatest fan.

It’s certainly original, but I can’t help feeling its missed a trick. It does make for uncomfortable viewing at times. For Trump, that discomfort probably comes from the massive differences in wealth between the two central families in the film, and the beautifully ambiguous meaning of the title leaves you asking “Who is sucking the blood out of whom?” – a level of self-reflection the 45th president is probably not used to.

We need films that force us to discuss inequality in today’s world. The differences between the richest and poorest even within a single company are at times obscene, and it’s not just liberals who reach the point where they wonder how far the disparity between the wealthiest and the poorest can get before it indicates a dysfunctional society, if not the pre-conditions for social revolution.

As a good liberal, I believe in equality of opportunity. I realise that won’t lead to equality of outcome, and I’m OK with that as long as earned wealth doesn’t tamper with the basic rights of everyone in society (eg. we are all equal under the law, we are all of equal human value even if some have different economic values compared with others, etc). I know wealth currently does buy privileges it shouldn’t (look at the law!) but I’m talking about the society we should be striving for.

That leads me to wonder whether we should put limits on wealth discrepancies. If we put limits on harmful emissions, why can’t we limits the extent to which the top-earner in a company can be paid compared with the bottom-earner? That’s as harmful for society as emissions. It’s hard to create the sense that everyone in a company is pulling together if the big cheese is earning more than 500 times what the courier is earning.

Would a manifesto commitment to limit the discrepancy to, say, 100 or even 50 times be good social liberal politics?

At the same time, as a good liberal, I struggle with redistribution of wealth. I have no difficulty with wealth redistribution as a corrective to wealth that’s been unfairly amassed. But if we get our basic society right so that all wealth is legitimately earned, surely wealth redistribution shouldn’t be necessary? If we create equality of opportunity, value people who work at all levels of society and industry, and don’t allow the build-up of riches to confer unfair benefits, then surely any discrepancies of wealth will be a natural result of human differences, no?

Given the importance of the equality debate, a film like Parasite that creates a rich family that is infiltrated by a poor family solving their financial problems by using their guile to gain employment with the rich family (albeit dishonestly) should be at the centre of social debate. And up to a point it is.

The problem is that, having created this fascinating situation, the director Bong Joon-ho then goes and spoils it by turning his potentially mind-opening denouement into a bloodbath, which is both horrifically gory and comically farcical. It means the point where everyone has to confront the morality of their actions never comes, because it descends into bloody and implausible slapstick.

Bong himself won’t worry. He’s walked away with a number of Oscars, including best picture and best director, so within the realms of his art he’s hit the heights. And people like me have to recognise that cinema isn’t always about social stimulation but sometimes about sheer entertainment.

It’s just a shame, because those of us seriously worried about inequalities of wealth are always seeking popular ways of getting people to think.

Parasite could have been one of them. Oh well, back to the dull and boring ways of trying to build a harmonious society.

* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.