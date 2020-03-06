William Wallace writes … Liberalism is under attack

Liberalism is under attack. It’s time to defend its principles; and I hope that Ed Davey will lead the charge at our Spring conference next week. As Rob Davidson wrote on LibDem Voice last week, ‘liberalism and liberal democracy is facing an existential threat’ – both in England and globally.

Most Liberals do not read the Spectator, the Telegraph or Standpoint, which portray an alternative intellectual universe, in which conservatives decry ‘the liberal elite’, against which they stand for community and nation. A network of well-funded think tanks, with close links to neo-conservative think tanks in Washington, reinforces this blend of nationalist nostalgia, assumptions of Anglo-Saxon transatlantic affinity, cultural reaction and anti-Muslim prejudice: the Taxpayers Alliance, Policy Exchange, the Henry Jackson Society and others, with combined budgets larger than our party’s central income.

Repetition of the claim that Britain’s elite is liberal, and that these well-funded researchers, their rich backers in the City and offshore and the government which they support are insurgents against the dominant and corrupting liberalism of our society, feeds populist resentment. It supports attacks on the BBC as inherently left-wing, on universities and academics as having lost “the faith of the nation in some critical areas” (to quote a new Policy Exchange report), on Anglican bishops for failing to defend traditional moral principles as they see them.

Rob Davidson also pointed to the emergence of a global network of self-labelled ‘national conservatives’, strongly supported by right-wing American money, which idolises Viktor Orban’s ‘illiberal democracy’. The recent ‘NatCon’ conference in Rome, which included a number of British Conservatives, welcomed Orban as a keynote speaker. One of the other speakers told the conference that the current Pope has ‘given up his spiritual role to become political leader of the international left.’ This is the politics of unreason, in which one may even cast doubt on whether the Pope is a Catholic.

For all their rhetoric about British traditions and the importance of local community, English national conservatives are mounting an attack on the institutions of liberal democracy. Policy Exchange has a research programme on ‘judicial power’, which focusses on limiting redress to the courts to question government decisions. Last December’s Conservative Manifesto pledged to set up a ‘commission on the constitution, democracy and rights’ before the end of 2020, which is intended to reassert executive prerogative against parliamentary scrutiny – or as one minister put it ‘to return to the normal relationship between government and parliament’, on the implicit assumption that normality includes almost permanent Conservative government.

Above all, this is an attack on reasoned politics and policy-making, in which evidence should modify preferences. Strong leadership, claiming to embody ‘popular democracy’ against parliament, the civil service, and other institutional constraints, sweeps past the contradictions of the promises that Johnson, Gove and others have made. When government fails to deliver, there are enemies to blame: foreigners on the European continent, immigrants (particularly Muslims), and of course the unpatriotic liberal elite.

We need to point out, vigorously, where this will lead. Authoritarian governments become increasingly corrupt. Populist rhetoric disguises concessions for the government’s favoured financiers and businessmen. Minorities and foreigners lose rights; media become organs for populist propaganda. Intolerance oppresses society. Illiberal democracy claims to speak for ‘the people’, while narrowing its definition of the people to exclude all those who dissent.

Britain has become a much more liberal society in our lifetime. Right-wing populist are trying to reverse that achievement. The failure of successive governments, including Blair’s Labour government, to accompany the promotion of liberalism with sufficient concern for social justice and for the maintenance of a sense of national and local community, has left space for these rich populists to exploit. We must struggle to reoccupy that space.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.