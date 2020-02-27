Rob Davidson

Liberalism has almost lost – we must act before it’s too late

Thu 27th February 2020

Today I learned about the ‘anti-Greta’, a 19 year old climate change denier that is being promoted by right-wing think tanks in an attempt to diffuse, equivocate and derail the traction that Greta Thunberg and her message has gained in the global press. This is a proven tactic and there is a right-wing network that is engaged in this strategy all the time. There isn’t anyone doing it on behalf of liberalism and that’s a major reason behind why we’re losing.

The recent Australia bushfire crisis is a case in point. There have been several reports that show mainstream actors like Rupert Murdoch deliberately equivocate and obfuscate the strong, science-backed narratives about how climate change increases the bushfire intensity.

I’ve been researching these campaigns too.

Within days of the first major climate-change news stories breaking, armies of Twitter bots and fake agents had coordinated behind an #ArsonEmergency counter-narrative, supported by Murdoch and the unchecked proclamations of right-wing politicians, as well as a network of spurious ‘news’ websites, supposed ‘think-tanks’ and well-nurtured right-wing pundits and commentators.

The DeSmog website shows several articles highlighting the networks of ‘think tanks’ and ‘institutes’ on the right that promote climate-change-denial and, often, Brexit and other right-wing agendas. Take, for example, 55 Tufton Street – a Westminster office address that on its own hosts a network of right-wing influencers from the Tax Payers Alliance to the Global Warming Policy Foundation and which once hosted Vote Leave and Leave Means Leave.

The process is simple: what pseudo-legitimate ‘think tanks’ say, teams of ‘news sites’ report which armies of bots and pundits then promote, amplify and normalise – then significant percentages of voters trust.

These are international networks, as investigations into bushfire misinformation showed recently and as Carole Cadwalladr showed after the Brexit referendum.

And, these networks are winning.

It’s not just Brexit and Trump’s presidency. Putin in Russia and Victor Orbán in Hungary have shown it’s the winning horse to back. Australia and Brazil are in the same league. France and Germany are in their sights. And then there is Britain, of course.

Johnson is just the latest – the Conservatives have previously sided with Orbán’s Hungary against the EU and senior Conservative influencers have spoken about how Hungary has shown the ‘limits of liberalism‘ and called for a ‘special relationship’ with Hungary post-Brexit. This global network has a clear and outspoken agenda to ditch liberalism and rule via illiberal democracy‘ – where strongman leaders control the media and information-flows, coercing and beguiling their citizens to keep voting them back in.

Do not be complacent; our current government is a key player in the global attack on liberalism.

So where is the fight to defend liberalism and liberal democracy? Do we have a strong, coordinated network of ‘think tanks’ and institutes – nope – do we have a strong network of news sites testing and nurturing supportive pundits – nope – do we have an army of online agents that can promote and reinforce our message – nope. Are we, like Sanders/Corbyn on the left and Trump/Johnson on the right, ‘international’? It doesn’t feel like it.

Liberalism and liberal democracy is facing an existential threat – globally. The opposition is far advanced in their organisation, strategy and tactics. Their technology is advancing by the day. The stakes could not be higher, with Climate Change, universal healthcare and the independence of our once famed public institutions on the table. We do not have the luxury of complaining about their tactics. We must act – fast, united and global, before it really is too late.

* Dr Rob Davidson is a Lib Dem member, data scientist and digital campaigns expert. He co-founded Scientists for EU, NHS for a People's Vote and was a founding member of the People's Vote campaign. Recently he has been investigating online disinformation around the Australian bushfire crisis.

