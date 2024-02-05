Liberal Democrats expose the impact of long GP and hospital waits on mental health

Around 12.5 million Brits’ mental health negatively affected by waiting too long for a GP or hospital appointment

Almost one in five (18%) say their physical health has been impacted by long GP or hospital waits, rising to 22% among over 65s

Lib Dems warn that NHS delays are causing a “mental health epidemic” and call for rescue plan in the Budget so people can access the care they need

One in four (24%) UK adults say their mental health has been negatively affected in the past month by waiting too long for a GP or hospital appointment, a survey by the Office for National Statistics has revealed.

This is equivalent to a staggering 12.5 million Brits whose mental health has been impacted by long GP and hospital waits.

The Liberal Democrats said it showed the government’s neglect of the NHS was creating a “mental health epidemic” as millions wait anxiously for the care they need. The party is calling on the Chancellor to cancel planned real-terms cuts to NHS spending in the Budget to tackle the health crisis.

The survey also found that 18% of people say their physical health has been negatively affected by waiting too long for a GP or hospital appointment, equivalent to 9.4 million people. This rises to 22% of over 65s whose physical health has been impacted by long GP and hospital waits.

One in three who had tried to book a GP appointment in the past month said it was either difficult or very difficult to do so.

The latest NHS figures show there were 7.6 million on waiting lists for hospital treatment, up from 7.19 million when Rishi Sunak outlined his pledge to reduce them last year.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

This Conservative government’s failure to tackle agonising waits for NHS treatment is creating a mental health epidemic. Millions of people are struggling to see their GP or waiting months for hospital treatment because ministers have driven local health services into the ground. People are being left worried sick because they and their loved ones simply can’t access the healthcare they so desperately need. It is simply unthinkable that Rishi Sunak is now cutting NHS funding, leaving hospitals and GP services even more stretched. It just shows he and this Conservative government are totally out of touch and need to be kicked out of office.

