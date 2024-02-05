Welcome to my day: 5 February 2024

February already, eh? And, with a May General Election seemingly less likely – would you really go to the country twenty points behind in the polls? – and the Government apparently focussed on nothing more than sabotaging an incoming Labour administration, it’s going to be a long Spring and Summer of misdirection and guesswork. For example, the Lords February recess, which is usually just over a week, has been shortened to a long weekend. Does that suggest an attempt to clear the legislative “decks” in anticipation of a May election, or does it simply reflect the fact that Peers are doing their job of scrutiny in a way that the Conservatives hadn’t calculated? At least my timeline is full of campaigning Liberal Democrats, which is always reassuring.

Rwanda, and Labour’s quest not to be controversial

A Bill which breaks international law, is opposed by the legal profession, human rights activists and which wasn’t in the 2019 Conservative manifesto? If ever there was a justification to vote a Bill down at Second Reading, this was it, yet Labour Whips in the Lords instructed their benches to stay away. And, whilst eight Labour peers did break ranks to support the Liberal Democrat motion to vote down the Bill, it was left to sixty-seven Liberal Democrat peers to provide the overwhelming bulk of the opposition. And yes, it will doubtless be claimed by Labour that they will seek to amend the Bill at later stages but how do you amend a Bill whose fundamental premise is illegal under international law?

Parish and Town Councils – the Seventh Cavalry for discretionary services?

My eye was caught be the news that two Somerset Town Councils – Taunton and Yeovil – are seeking very substantial increases in their precepts in order to salvage discretionary services axed by the county’s Unitary authority, 174% in the case of Taunton (from £107 for a band D property to £299), 90% in the case of Yeovil (up £130). Parish and Town Councils are not capped in terms of precept increases and, if they meet the criteria for holding the Power of General Competence, there’s nothing theoretically stopping them from taking on a whole range of non-statutory services.

I chair a “micro-parish” which has the Power of General Competence, but I don’t think that I’ll be expanding our work to take on youth services, community transport or arts and culture provision. But what does this mean for residents of smaller communities going forward? And will Government be willing to allow precept increases on this scales given their perpetual interference with local government finances?

Is anyone ever going to make a decision to restore the Palace of Westminster?

It is expected that the Restoration and Renewal Client Board, made up of members of the House of Commons Commission, the House of Lords Commission and a collection of key staff and independent members, will publish the Strategic Case for Restoration and Renewal soon – this was foretold in an announcement following the Client Board’s meeting on 14 November. The problem is that it’s going to cost a lot of money, and no elected politician is going to want to vote for that in the run-up to a General Election given all the other calls upon public funds. But the building is a death trap/falling down, every independent report published has suggested that vacating the building whilst the work is done will be quicker and cheaper, and Lindsay Hoyle and (previously) Jacob Rees-Mogg are opposed to any such strategy.

And finally, some music…

There was a time when I used to include a musical offering. It’s been a while, and I am reminded that last year was the 450th anniversary of the death of William Byrd, so here’s a little something appropriate for Liberal Democrat Voice’s house bureaucrat. I hope that you enjoy it…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.