LibLink: Norman Lamb – Government’s neglect of social care and mental health has been exacerbated by Covid

By | Tue 24th November 2020 - 2:30 pm

The Guardian has a full interview with, and feature on, Sir Norman Lamb, who has recently joined a new cross-party group of former health ministers demanding more funding for care workers.

In it, Norman calls for a resilience taskforce to reduce the psychological fallout of the pandemic:

This current crisis simply strengthens the case for confronting it [the social care funding gap]. But the combination of failing to confront it and the state of public finances makes me very worried … then so many more people across our country will be failed by the system…

…I’m relieved that there is a recognition that money is vitally needed to respond to the psychological fallout from Covid. It should be targeted at those communities most affected and the economic damage caused by the pandemic. The extra funding for the NHS is certainly positive but it is critical that this is matched by additional support for social care. I’m worried that nothing has been said about this.

You can read the full feature here.

