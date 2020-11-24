“How many children will die?” is the question we should be asking on international aid.

Just half a decade after the Coalition enshrined 0.7% of GDP spending to go to international aid into law, the Conservative government looks set to rip it out this week.

Given Johnson’s penchant for populism and his Chancellor’s desire to get public spending back to pre-Covid levels, it is not surprising to see international aid attacked so passionately and so disproportionately. ‘Foreign aid’ has long been the whipping body of the right-wing press, Nigel Farage, and the Tax-Payers Alliance.

Much like the European Union and freedom of movement, international aid has gone largely undefended. Whilst we see obvious merit in funding climate change mitigation projects in Eritrea, vaccinations programmes in Malawi, or disaster relief in Pakistan, it is not something we have dedicated much time and energy to raising awareness of or even publicly defending.

Predictably therefore, we have fallen into the same camps as the EU referendum campaign:

There are those who say we shouldn’t be sending money overseas under any circumstances – aidsceptics, for want of a term.

There are those, including me, who see an inherent good in helping to bring more people out of extreme poverty, protecting refugees across the world, and in educating millions of young girls in nations where without this support it just wouldn’t be possible.

Then there are the ones in the middle, who might donate to Comic Relief but don’t understand why we should be spending money in India when they’re sending people into space. It is those who we need to convince.

Critics of the Stronger IN campaign noted the lack of emotion, that with its talk of pounds and pennies and abstract concepts of peace and cooperation it never hit people where they feel it the most.

With that in mind, I suggest we ask this government repeatedly when this reaches the House, when they post on social media, and when they come calling at election time. “How many children will die?” It’s a simple, effective, but very real question that needs answering. I invite all those who propose we cut international aid during a global pandemic and a climate emergency to answer it. How many children will die and why are you okay with that?

Liberal Democrats are looking for a cause and a purpose at the moment. This not only speaks to our values, it gives us an issue where we can step out of Starmer’s shadow and give the thousands of members and voters who backed us for the first time over Remain a signal that we are worth staying for.

Its time we challenge the Tories’ populism and take the lead in a national conversation of why we need to invest in international aid.

* James Cox is an Oxford Liberal Democrat member, Director of Zero Suicide England, a Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary exec member, and has a Master’s degree in Public Policy. He is currently training at the University of Oxford to be an English teacher.