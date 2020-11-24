Is it safe to come out now?

With the certification of Michigan’s 16 electoral votes yesterday, Donald Trump finally bowed to the inevitable and signalled his administration to co-operate with the incoming transitional team of Joe Biden.

No concession though, you’ll note.

John T Bennett, Washington Bureau chief of the Independent writes today:

For all the worries among Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans about a Constitutional crisis or even a coup d’etat, those who have watched this president so closely knew it would be this way. In the end, the president who roared and accused and insulted for four years like a lion seemingly at war with every creature in his kingdom went out with a mere whimper.

Emotionally, Biden supporters in the UK have been through the emotional wringer recently. There were reports of people hiding behind the sofa on Election night and the morning after, and the morning after that…

After the nightmare of Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016, it seemed too much to hope for.

It seems a long time since I tentatively wrote on the morning of Wednesday November 4th:

Trump’s campaign will no doubt try other legal challenges and the official results may be delayed, but we are looking at President Biden.

We should note that Biden, as well as winning the Electoral College (by 306 seats to 232 for Trump), received 6,030,835 more votes than Trump nationwide (at the latest count).

As NBC notes:

…nearly three weeks later — with almost all the votes counted — it’s now safe to say the Biden-vs.-Trump contest wasn’t that close. …Joe Biden’s popular-vote lead over Trump stands at 4 percentage points, 51 percent to 47 percent – and it’s only going to grow once more of New York’s votes (finally) get counted. That would give Biden the second-largest popular vote margin out of the 21st century’s six presidential elections, with only Barack Obama’s 7-point win in 2008 being greater.

But Trump received ten million more votes than 2016. 73,792,412 voted for him and a large part of that 74 million odd people remain, no doubt, convinced that he really won the election.

Trump’s surly non-concession will do nothing to heal the very sharp, yawning divide in America.

