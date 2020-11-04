Biden on course to win

On your behalf, I have been carefully watching the US results as they come in.

It seems highly likely that Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States of America.

He’s already flipped Arizona, the Nebraskan 2nd District and Wisconsin.

With sufficient quantities of uncounted mail-in votes from heavily Democrat-voting districts still to come, Michigan and Pennsylvania look to move into Biden’s column, with the possible addition, for similar reasons, of Georgia.

As an aside, I have been to Detroit and Atlanta. They will not vote for Trump, believe me.

Trump’s campaign have asked for a recount in Wisconsin as they have a right to do, with a margin of less than 1% according to the state’s laws. However, based on historical recounts in the state, this will garner them about 200 votes, if that – well within Biden’s margin.

Trump’s campaign will no doubt try other legal challenges and the official results may be delayed, but we are looking at President Biden.

