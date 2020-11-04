4 November 2020 – today’s press releases

Attempts to undermine US democratic process must be condemned by UK Government

Fixing test and trace must be priority for Government during national lockdown

Tories have betrayed their promise to protect British farmers

The Liberal Democrats have warned any attempts to undermine the democratic process in the US must be condemned by the UK Government.

The call comes in response to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab failing to condemn Donald Trump’s incorrect claims of victory in the US election.

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said:

We must not come to any premature conclusion about the election result, regardless of what the President or his campaign are saying. Now is the time for peace and patience in the US, and for trust in the democratic process. Any attempt to undermine that must be condemned by the UK Government and the international community in the strongest terms.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on Ministers to use the lockdown period in England to “get a grip” on the test and trace system and ensure the right financial and practical support is in place for people isolating.

The call follows a vote in the House of Commons today on the new lockdown measures in England, which were approved by 516 votes to 38.

Speaking after the vote, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

It is deeply frustrating that we must now enter a national lockdown. If Boris Johnson had not dithered and delayed and had instead followed the scientists’ advice, this could have been shorter and less damaging. Now it is essential that Ministers use this time to get a grip on our broken test, trace and isolate system, and ensure people have the practical and financial support to isolate if asked to. Failure to get that right would mean people making yet more sacrifices in vain, further delay in relaxing restrictions, and risks additional lockdowns in the future. With the festive season just weeks away, the Liberal Democrats will continue to push the UK Government to deliver a plan to ensure rules on travel are aligned across our family of nations. We also need to see real clarity on support for people and businesses in the hard weeks ahead.

The Liberal Democrats have condemned the Conservatives’ “reckless” attitude to animal welfare and food standards, following votes on the Agriculture Bill in the House of Commons today.

Conservative MPs voted down Amendment 16B, added to the Bill in the House of Lords, which would have forced the UK Government to ensure that British food and animal welfare standards are maintained in any trade deals.

The Liberal Democrats argue that the Government’s actions risk seeing the UK flooded with poor quality food if Ministers “slash standards in a bid to secure new trade deals.”

According to the NFU, over a million people have also signed their petition calling for the UK Government to put laws in place that prevent imports of food that is produced in ways that are illegal here in the UK.

Liberal Democrat Rural Affairs Spokesperson Tim Farron said: