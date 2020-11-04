Trump’s claim of electoral fraud – “historic and historically awful”

I’ve managed to get a good bit of sleep.
There are hopeful signs that Joe Biden has a path to win the US election, but we’ll have to be patient while the votes are counted. There are already hopeful signs from Arizona and Nebraska’s second district. I have also seen results from Wisconsin’s Dane County which are encouraging.
Just a few minutes ago I witnessed one of the most insane and disgraceful events in American political history.
Trump came out in the White House. First of all, the vast numbers of American flags lined up behind him and the playing of “Hail to the Chief” as he came on and left – all gave the event something of the air of a Monty Python sketch.
But the gist of his speech was that a fraud was being perpetrated in the election process. He basically said he wants the votes to be stopped from being counted in certain parts of the country where he thinks he has already won in those states. He said he would go to the Supreme Court to do this.
Jim Acosta CNN’s White House correspondent reacted:
Our founding fathers are probably rolling in their graves right now. They did not envision an American president delegitimizing an election. That’s what Donald Trump did a few moments ago. It’s historic and it’s historically awful.
On the same channel, Republican electoral lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg was “shocked” and “distressed” by the speech – calling it an act of “disenfranchising…legally cast votes”.
Even former Republican Senator Rick Santorum said he was very distressed by “using the word fraud…by people counting the votes”.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Blatant attempt at voter suppression of the predominantly ethnic vote in urban areas by reducing the amount of postal votes being counted. What a disgrace.
So, it’s down to the wire. That depends where the wire is. What an awful scenario.
This link gives betting odds as the situation develops. Could go either way but with Trump as slight favourite. (8.50 GMT)
https://www.actionnetwork.com/politics/election-odds-predictions-trump-biden-betting-presidential-race-2020
Who needs TV shows like “The West Wing” when we have the 2020 US Presidential Election!? Wow, I think I’d better cancel my Netflix subscription.
@john Marriott
No I think you’ll need to Netflix and chill after all this !!!
@Michael1
Where do we stand with opinion polls now?
.Now we know why he was refusing to say what he would do in certain circumstances.
How about his oath of allegiance sworn on a Bible? and the large number of religious believers who he persuaded to vote for him? Lock him up!
To me it just sums up what a mess democracy is in, within supposedly democratic countries, including ours.
No landslide either way then, oh wait…
pic.twitter.com/nq5tW2vVBY