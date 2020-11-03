OPEN THREAD: Discussion of US election results as they come in

Paul writes..

Please use the comments thread below to discuss the US election results as they come in.

Here are a few links which may help you get your head round what to expect and when to expect it:

FiveThirtyEight has an excellent guide to the timings of the vote counts. Bear in mind that there are vastly more postal votes than usual this time. So results in some key states will not be available on election night.

Florida, Georgia and North Carolina are the “needle states” singled out by the New York Times as providing good early indicators of the result.

And this article from CNN is very good at outlining “red mirage” and “blue mirage” states. For example, Pennsylvania is a really key state, perhaps the key state, but it doesn’t count the bulk of its postal votes until after election night. So the first votes to be counted will be in-person votes from election day in the rural counties which are likely to favour Trump. So it will look like Trump is winning early on.

Look out for an early and misleading declaration of victory from Donald Trump. The TV networks are planning how to handle that to avoid fomenting possible civil unrest.

This Twitter list contains US polling experts, which may be worth keeping an eye on for informed (but decidedly “wonkish”) analysis.

Caron chimes in…

So I am in a Zoom room with lots of lovely Scottish Lib Dems in a party run by Lib Dem Women. Their chair, Ruth of the Women, has produced this bingo card that you may find useful:

There are some great snacks at various parties around the country.

Here’s Steve’s Jolly Scran.

That is more Reese’s confectionary than is ever acceptable.

Jenny in Edinburgh has been busy. How classy are these?

I am on an appropriate wine

Let’s hope that we emerge into the light in a few hours’ time.

What was your favourite US election night?

While we’re waiting for the fun to start, what was your favourite US election night.

The first I can remember was 1976, when Jimmy Carter won.

The most special was in 1992 when Bill Clinton won. Not only had we finally got rid of these god awful Republicans, but I spent it snuggling my beautiful new baby niece. She was weeks old, but she should have been days old. She had unexpectedly made an appearance while we were at the Harrogate conference. I remember that she was wearing a very funky babygro as far as I can remember. I reminded her about that today. Not that she remembered, obviously.

What was your favourite?

