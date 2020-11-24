Now is not the time for a return to austerity

This week it looks likely that the Chancellor will announce a freeze on public sector pay and cuts to the foreign aid budget. There are also murmurings of more harsh spending cuts and tax rises on the way. If Sunak and the Tories are planning on a return to austerity then this would be a huge mistake, and the Liberal Democrats should oppose it.

There is no urgent need to cut spending or raise taxes right now. Borrowing is currently extremely cheap, and bond yields are likely going to remain low for a while. Even in the event that interest rates do start to rise, we can take the opportunity while costs are low now to borrow over a longer period of time, in fact we’re already borrowing over longer terms than any other OECD country so it’ll be a while before we have to start paying most of this debt back.

In these conditions policy makers can afford to be less constrained than they were in the past. There has never been a better time for some new ideas, and to build back better.

First of all we shouldn’t be afraid to spend big on infrastructure and job creation. HS2? Get it done, along with HS3. Lets build mass transit systems in cities like Bristol and Leeds that desperately need them. Let’s invest in 5G, and let’s power all of this with renewables and create thousands of green jobs! We also urgently need to build more affordable homes, and we should give our local authorities the cash and the powers that they need to do this.

If we want a rapid recovery then we should not be raising taxes either, if anything we should do the opposite. There should be more ambitious grants and/or tax breaks for small businesses, particularly for sectors like hospitality and the arts which have been hit the hardest this year. Or better yet we could introduce full expensing, so businesses can feel free to invest in the equipment and technology that they need without facing a huge tax bill. Scrapping business rates and replacing them with a land value tax would also be fairer and simpler for our high streets.

And while these plans will create a lot more opportunities, there will still be those that are in danger of being left behind, and we must not abandon them. We already back the continuation of furlough and other associated schemes, but we should also call for more support for the three million people that have thus far been excluded from government support. We should also advocate more investment in retraining to help thousands of people back to work. At the last election we offered a £10k “skills wallet” for everybody to spend on education, why not do the same again?

This will all cost money? Fine. As I’ve already established, we can find it.

We’re currently in the midst of the largest national crisis since the Second World War, and it was during those trying times that the liberal William Beveridge produced his now famous report. He was able to create the blueprint for the welfare state, our NHS, and a more compassionate society.

That is the sort of bold, forward thinking that we need right now.

* Fraser Coppin is a Lib Dem member from North Somerset and is the incoming co-chair of Liberal Reform.