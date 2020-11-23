23 November 2020 – a brief reflection at the end of the day…

It’s been a somewhat reassuring day at Liberal Democrat Voice, at least for yours truly. I’ve had some interesting, and positive responses to my opening thoughts, and we’ve published the sort of articles which remind me why I do this. Better still, we have three articles ready for tomorrow which reflect my sense that LDV should inform, entertain and challenge its readers.

And so, in the slot I usually use for Party press releases, and in the absence of any to publish, perhaps readers won’t mind if I offer something slightly wistful, and quintessentially English (even as I acknowledge his Welsh forebears). Ralph Vaughan Williams wrote “The Lark Ascending” in 1914, rewriting it for solo violin and orchestra after World War I. Here, Hilary Hahn and the Salzburg Camerata perform the work…