16 days of Activism against Gender-based Violence

25 November is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and 10 December is International Human Rights Day. The ALDE Party is marking the two days with a campaign running between them, focusing their efforts on the fight for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. As Jacob Moroza-Rasmussen, the ALDE Party’s Secretary General, puts it;

Combatting violence against women is a priority for Europe’s Liberals (as stated in our 2019 electoral manifesto) and we continue to call for the European Union and all EU Member States to ratify the Istanbul Convention. As Liberals, we are also committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls, and to working for the same rights and opportunities across all sectors of society, including economic participation and decision-making.

The campaign starts with a Liberal Breakfast at 8.30 a.m. GMT which will;

…focus on the topic of violence against women in politics. Using research conducted by the ALDE Party the event will explore not only the barriers that exist for women who want to enter into a career in politics, but how online and in-person harassment against elected female officials impacts their lives and political careers. The event will aim not only to shed a light on this important issue, but explore possibilities on how we can protect and uplift women in politics in Europe and across the world, so that they can govern and lead without fear of violence or harassment. Let’s start a conversation on how we can collectively change the underlying culture perpetuating this issue together!

For more information, the dedicated campaign website can be found here.