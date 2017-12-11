NewsHound

LibLink: Norman Lamb on the Government’s Industrial Strategy

By | Mon 11th December 2017 - 9:27 pm

Following the Government’s publication of its industrial strategy, Norman Lamb, who chairs the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee, has let his feelings be known.

In a balanced and thoughtful piece, Norman places the proposals within the context of risks due to Brexit, and a potential funding gap whilst the economy recovers. He also notes that the investment has to be spread around the co7ntry more evenly;

We also need to make sure that this investment is dispersed around the country, promoting excellence in research in lower-income regions. Research in science and innovation has been over-centralised in the ‘Golden Triangle’ of Oxford, Cambridge and London, entrenching regional disparities in the wider economy.

He is supportive of the ambition outlined in the Industrial Strategy, but does not fail to spot where that ambition is not underpinned by substance;

The white paper promises extra spending on maths, digital and technical education, as well as a national scheme to support people to re-skill. Beyond this vague commitment, however, it fails to provide sufficient detail about how the Government will achieve a significant increase the uptake of STEM subjects in schools, technical colleges and universities. As with much of the rest of the strategy, the ambition is sadly not matched by the substance needed to prepare Britain for the industries of the future.

In truth, research and development costs, and it is best achieved in an environment where the best minds can freely exchange ideas and work together.

  • Little Jackie Paper 11th Dec '17 - 10:48pm

    That Lamb article is pretty good, some food for thought there. But there is an interesting aside.

    I do wish politicians of ALL parties would be a bit more careful about the STEM debate echo-chamber. There is a very important debate to be had there for sure, but there is a very real nuance to the arguments which has been badly lost. There have been very significant increases in STEM take up, started under LAB, carried on by Coalition and continued beyond. To be clear I make NO partisan political point here.

    But if STEM is important (which it is) no one – students, educators or industry – is helped by a debate that lacks crucial nuances. Try here for example:
    http://live.iop-pp01.agh.sleek.net/2014/09/25/the-stem-shortage-paradox/. There are others for other STEM disciplines.

    As I say, the Lamb article is a good contribution with good thoughts – he should nuance his thinking on STEM take up though. It matters. I’ve seen far too many students not read the small print. Politicians might be aiming in the right place, but they need more precision than has been the case so far.

    And, before everyone jumps on me…No, I’m not saying that STEM is pointless or whatever words you might want to put into my mouth. I’m saying we should have the debate about the real situation we have in STEM, not just internet talkboard received wisdom.

