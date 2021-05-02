LISTEN: Christine Jardine on Any Questions

Christine Jardine was on Any Questions on Friday night, answering questions about the Scottish elections, the PM’s flat redecoration
Here are some of her best bits;
.@cajardineMP says that #CashForCurtains matters because we need to know where the money came from. The context is also relevant – lavish decoration when so many are struggling over Covid. #bbcaq
— Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) April 30, 2021
.@cajardineMP says she is fed up of the SNP saying we Scots didn’t vote for Tories. Most of us didn’t vote for SNP either. #bbcaq
— Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) April 30, 2021
.@cajardineMP highlights @scotlibdems plans for education – pupil equity fund to get rid of attainment gap. She says that students leaving school now have had their whole education blighted by various @theSNP blunders – for example failing to implement Curriculum for Excellence
— Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) April 30, 2021
You can listen to the whole programme here.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings