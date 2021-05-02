Caron Lindsay

LISTEN: Christine Jardine on Any Questions

By | Sun 2nd May 2021 - 1:58 pm

Christine Jardine was on Any Questions on Friday night, answering questions about the Scottish elections, the PM’s flat redecoration

Here are some of her best bits;

You can listen to the whole programme here. 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

