Tories backtracking over new Powys Hospitals shows lack of honesty with voters

By | Mon 3rd May 2021 - 9:25 am

The admission by the Conservatives that their manifesto pledge to build two new hospitals in Powys won’t be fulfilled has been described as a disappointing breach of trust by the Liberal Democrats.

The Conservative manifesto pledges on both the inside cover and on page two that they will build “five new hospitals.” However Welsh Conservatives have now admitted that only two new hospitals will be built, neither of which will be in Powys and instead that existing hospitals in Newtown and Llandrindod will be upgraded.

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Mid and West Wales Candidate Jane Dodds said:

Any improvements to the local health service should be welcomed but voters need to know what they can expect. There is a big difference between a new hospital and an upgrade.

I’m proud to be standing on a costed and realistic manifesto which is focusing on our recovery.

Welsh Liberal Democrats are being open and honest with voters over our plans. We want to see people receive the right care at the right time, an increased focus on early diagnosis and intervention, more services provided in the community by pharmacists which will take vital pressure off hospitals and A&E departments in particular.

William Powell, Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate for Brecon and Radnorshire added:

Our NHS has been through so much this last year and I know from personal experience how vital their work is. Political parties owe it not only to the public, but to the NHS staff to be open and honest about their plans and it would seem the Conservatives have been anything but honest with their manifesto.

Alison Alexander, Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate for Montgomeryshire added:

The Conservatives need to be honest with voters. One moment they are promising the people of Newtown a new hospital, now it’s an upgrade. We have been honest and realistic in our commitments to improving healthcare in Newtown and not tried to mislead voters into promising something we cannot deliver.

I’m pleased improvements to our health service are being discussed at this election, but the Conservatives appear to be saying one thing and planning another. A new hospital for Newtown and an upgrade to our existing hospital are not the same.

