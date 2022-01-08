Lloyd George didn’t know my father – the 1921 Census

What it is to be all-knowing. For someone my age the release of the 1921 census means the possibility of nosing through the lives of people you actually knew and creepily of course, you know what happened next and they did not.

Here is my Dad aged 9 months. He is briefly in rural Sussex while his First World War veteran father finds (another) temporary job at a gas works.

Here is my maternal Grandma aged 5. Her Dad is a wallpaper hanger. All eight of them crammed into a little terraced house in Kent. But the story is not sad; this bunch are survivors. They all go back to their native East End and every single one of them will get through the Second World War alive.

Not so lucky – here is my maternal Grandpa, aged 2 in rural Hampshire. The family farm is about to go bust. In a few short years the family will be either scattered or dead (one by his own hand).

The census has a few family surprises. What on earth, for instance, is my staid Great Great Grandma doing living at the Three Tuns, a pub on Jewry Street, Aldgate? Perhaps best not to ask!

Finally from the lowest to the highest in the land. Here is our esteemed Prime Minister. Lloyd George, David. Occupation: Code 800. Occupation: Prime Minister. Employer: HM Government. Residence: Chequers. (Registration District 145). Aged 58 years and 5 months.

What it does not say of course is that in 16 short months he will be an ex-Prime Minister.

One day people will be foraging through the 2021 census and having a good rummage through our lives knowing what happens next, but hopefully by then most of us will be past caring.

In memory of Professor Maurice Cranston who appears on the 1921 census aged 1 year and 1 month

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East