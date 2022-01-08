Ruth Bright

Lloyd George didn’t know my father – the 1921 Census

By | Sat 8th January 2022 - 12:37 pm

What it is to be all-knowing. For someone my age the release of the 1921 census means the possibility of nosing through the lives of people you actually knew and creepily of course, you know what happened next and they did not.

Here is my Dad aged 9 months. He is briefly in rural Sussex while his First World War veteran father finds (another) temporary job at a gas works.

Here is my maternal Grandma aged 5. Her Dad is a wallpaper hanger. All eight of them crammed into a little terraced house in Kent. But the story is not sad; this bunch are survivors. They all go back to their native East End and every single one of them will get through the Second World War alive.

Not so lucky – here is my maternal Grandpa, aged 2 in rural Hampshire. The family farm is about to go bust. In a few short years the family will be either scattered or dead (one by his own hand).

The census has a few family surprises. What on earth, for instance, is my staid Great Great Grandma doing living at the Three Tuns, a pub on Jewry Street, Aldgate? Perhaps best not to ask!

Finally from the lowest to the highest in the land. Here is our esteemed Prime Minister. Lloyd George, David. Occupation: Code 800. Occupation: Prime Minister. Employer: HM Government. Residence: Chequers. (Registration District 145). Aged 58 years and 5 months.

What it does not say of course is that in 16 short months he will be an ex-Prime Minister.

One day people will be foraging through the 2021 census and having a good rummage through our lives knowing what happens next, but hopefully by then most of us will be past caring.

In memory of Professor Maurice Cranston who appears on the 1921 census aged 1 year and 1 month

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to           show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Kevin Mahoney
    I checked out the 1921 census as my great grandmother once told me that she'd been a maid in 10 Downing St around this time. I was dismayed when she told me she...
  • Jason Connor
    I agree with the comments by fs and Kevin. We have a Duke of Edinburgh Award so why not a Queen's Award for Excellence, Outstanding Contribution to Society etc....
  • Brad Barrows
    In our society, everyone has a much right to buy a house in an attractive part of the country as anyone else, whether they have family connections with that are...
  • Adrian Sanders
    No one likes paying tax, but £430 by 2026 for people earning over £50k today seems a fair price to pay towards the debt Johnson and his Government have accrue...
  • David
    We need to raise money that is clearly true. What happens is that all party policies that say how that will be done are highlighted by the opposition and conseq...