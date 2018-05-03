Local elections open thread

Well, there’s nothing more we can do. The polls have closed. Knackered candidates and their teams who have been up since dawn now head to their counts. A massive thanks to everyone who has been involved in the campaigns – the literature writers, data whizzes, organisers, deliverers, canvassers, candidates, poster people, agents, people who keep the Lib Dem army marching on its stomach, people who allow their homes to be used as temporary HQ

We know that this isn’t going to be a massively brilliant night for us. This one in the electoral cycle has been historically brutal. The best we’ve done in the last 20 years is a net gain of 43 seats and we have to go back to 2002 when Charles Kennedy was leader to find that.

Let’s look in more detail.

In 1990. when we were pretty low in the polls, we lost 78 seats

Our best night ever came in 1994, a pretty good year for us after we’d won a fair few seats off the Tories, we gained a whopping 428 councillors

In 1998 we lost 7 seats

In 2002, we gained 43 seats

In 2006, bearing in mind we were at the height of our powers post Iraq and had won the Dunfermline by-election a few months previously, we had the massive net gain of 2 seats.

In 2010, bearing in mind we did not so badly in the General Election that day (not brilliantly, but not badly), we lost 132 councillors.

2014 was an absolute horlicks. I went back and read the posts I’d written at the time and they made me want to cry as I remembered how bruised and battered we all felt then. We lost 310 fantastic councillors.

So if we get the 30 gains Rallings and Thrasher precept, it’ll be our 3rd best result ever.

It is hell of a difficult to come back from the awfulness of 4 years ago. Our entire representation in some councils was wiped out. We can’t hope for much more than getting a foothold back in. That’s why Vince has been so keen to downplay expectations.

Of course, we hope that there will be good news from Richmond, with gains there – although our local deal with the Greens means that we are unlikely to take control. Kingston and Surbiton is very much in play. We’re defending Sutton, too, where we’ve not had an MP for the Sutton and Cheam part of it these last 3 years. It’s going to be a difficult defence of one of our strongholds. All-ups in Eastleigh and South Lakeland will also be quite difficult. When you are so strong, and there are boundary changes, you are always a bit vulnerable.

Look at what happens in Manchester – it’ll be interesting to see if John Leech can get some team-mates to mix it up for Labour – and Hull. Particularly keep an eye on Avenue Ward. Cllr Abi Bell has moved to the ward she lives in. It’s a risk for her because she had a majority of 500 in her old ward and Avenue is a bit bellwether.

So, sit back, pour yourself a wee nip of something and watch the results with us. We’ll be updating this post throughout the night and will do a summary in the morning.

Pallion (Sunderland) result: LDem: 60.1% (+57.0)

Lab: 29.4% (-18.4)

Con: 7.3% (-7.0)

Grn: 3.1% (-1.7) LDem GAIN. No UKIP (-30.1) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 3, 2018

And another

Liberal Democrat Millfield (Sunderland) from Labour. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 3, 2018

I’m looking forward to seeing what happens in Sheffield and seeing what impact Labour’s ridiculously authoritarian attitude to people protesting against them cutting down trees will be.

And another gain in Sunderland! We now have 6 councillors there!

And a good couple of gains in Witney.

Third Lib Dem gain from Labour in Sunderland. The party takes a seat in Sandhill ward from the party. #LocalElections2018 — Richard Moss (@BBCRichardMoss) May 3, 2018

I’m hearing rumours of a possible gain in Sheffield…

John Curtice has just said that this might be the most promising night for the Liberal Democrats since the formation of the coalition. Not the highest bar, it has to be said.

Gain in Portsmouth…

Lib Dem gain for Nelson ward: Jason Fazackarley (Lib Dem) 1,124, Rumal Abdullah Khan (Lab) 768, Alicia Denny (Con) 625, Colin Galloway (Ukip) 148, Duncan Robinson (Green) 136 Majority: 356 Turnout: 27.2 per cent#LocalElections2018 #Portsmouth #LDReporter — Fiona Callingham (@FCallingham22) May 3, 2018

It’s looking positive in Richmond….

Lib Dem sources down in Richmond now telling me they have made "substantial gains" and are "on the verge" of taking control for first time since 2010. This is the Brexit effect in action. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 3, 2018

Wera Hobhouse calls for electoral reform to stop the domination of two big parties. She might have mentioned the huge impact the introduction of PR has had in Scotland. All those huge Labour fiefdoms have been eradicated.

Nick Harvey is now on the BBC saying that he’s cautiously optimistic that after years of being pounded in local elections there are “green shoots of recovery.”

Good news in Liverpool!

LIB DEM gain Childwall ward from LAB #localelections2018 — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) May 4, 2018

And another – by a country mile.

Full result for Church in Liverpool #LocalElections2018 pic.twitter.com/V8QWD95URc — Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) May 4, 2018

This makes the Makinsons a two councillor family! Liz joins her husband Andrew.

The kemp clan is now outnumbered 2:1 It used to be the other way round! https://t.co/3QHe54piZk — Richard Kemp CBE (@cllrkemp) May 4, 2018

And we’ve won a by-election in Aylesbury Vale.

Quainton (Aylesbury Vale) By-election Result: LDM: 46.4% (+46.4)

CON: 40.5% (-14.1)

LAB: 9.3% (+9.3)

GRN: 3.9% (+3.9) No Ind (-23.1) or UKIP (-22.3) as previous.

LDM GAIN from CON — PolitiStatsUK 📊 (@PolitiStatsUK) May 3, 2018

Some good gains in Surrey too.

BBC now showing that we have gained a seat in Peterborough.

I am thinking of heading to bed soon because I have to go to work in the morning, which was a very stupid bit of planning on my part.

I’m keen to find out what’s going on in Hull, though. Maybe I’ll stay up a bit later.

Just going to do a quick 2am update post.

