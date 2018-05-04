2 am update – Lib Dems making steady gains all across the country

Just a quick update of where we are at 2am. We are currently on +14 seats and generally doing a little better than expected.

Every English local election night since the formation of the Coalition has been an absolute nightmare to sit through. Tonight is much more pleasant.

John Curtice says that we are having our best night at local elections since the formation of the coalition.

We look like we might gain Richmond, though it’s going to be close.

We’ll take a bit of a hit in Sutton and party sources are less sure than they were earlier that we will retain control.

We are making gains across the country from Liverpool to Oxfordshire to East Surrey to Peterborough

Gains from Labour are expected in Hull and Sheffield.

We’ve just passed the 100 councillor mark on the BBC’s chart and have gained 14 councillors so far. As a measure of how difficult this set of elections generally is for us, if we gain the 30 councillors that Rallings and Thrasher expects, that will be our 3rd best result in our entire existence.

Labour so far aren’t doing nearly as well as they had hoped and John McDonnell is getting very grumpy on the BBC election programme. The Tories are doing a bit better but we haven’t had all of London yet.

You can see the more detailed as it happened stuff on the open thread here.

I am going to have to go to bed very soon because I have to go to work in the morning, but I’ll check in again about 7 am.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings