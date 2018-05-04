Brilliant result in Richmond – and high hopes for Kingston

Liberal Democrats have gained control in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, leaping from 15 seats to 39. This is in spite of the deal with the Greens which allowed them to take 4 seats.

Richmond upon Thames, vote share: LDem: 46.7% (+19.9)

Con: 37.6% (-1.8)

Lab: 10.4% (-0.7)

Grn: 4.5% (-8.2) Seat results: LDem: 39 (+24)

Con: 11 (-28)

Grn: 4 (+4) LDem GAIN from Con. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 4, 2018



Historically we controlled Richmond from 1986 to 2002, then from 2006 to 2010.

Meanwhile, in nearby Sutton, which we have controlled for the last 28 years, we retained control, though with fewer seats than before, dropping from 45 to 33 out of 54.

Liberal Democrats: 33 (-12)

Conservatives: 18 (+9)

Independents: 3 (+3)

Attention now turns to Kingston upon Thames which lies between Richmond and Sutton. Their count starts at 10am today, and we have hopes of taking back control there as well.

Richmond, Kingston and Sutton make up the trio of neighbouring SW London Boroughs all of which we have controlled in the past.

The three boroughs also cover five Parliamentary constituencies of which we currrently hold three – Twickenham (Vince Cable), Kingston & Surbiton (Ed Davey), and Carshalton & Wallington (Tom Brake). A good result in Kingston today will raise our hopes of winning back Richmond Park (which straddles Richmond and Kingston boroughs) for Sarah Olney after her very narrow defeat by Zac Goldsmith last year.

In other news, in Cheltenham where 21 of the 40 seats were up for election, we have gained three seats, increasing our majority to a massive 24. And we have held control of Eastleigh, where we now have a majority of 28, though sadly we lost three seats.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.