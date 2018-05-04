8 am update: “The Lib Dems are the only ones to have won on the night”

So said the BBC News website first thing this morning.

I’m become very used to writing “Oh my days, how awful” posts after local elections. This morning, the picture is much more positive.

We’ve ended the night, with two thirds of results in, on +41 councillors which compares to 31 for Labour and 3 for the Tories.

We’ve retained control in places like Cheltenham, Eastleigh and, after a few wobbles, Sutton.

We gained Richmond on Thames pretty handsomely. I was being told in the run-up to the election that it was on a knife edge. We ended up gaining 24 seats while the Tories lost 28.

There are some really heartbreaking results, though, where we didn’t gain. avenue ward in Hull kept its reputation as a bellwether. We gained 7 seats in Hull, not enough to snatch control from Labour, and so in Avenue we gained one seat and missed out on the third meaning that Elspeth McCobb didn’t get elected. In Cheadle, Claire Halliwell missed out by 2 votes.

Ed Davey has been doing the media round this morning. From BBC News:

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Sir Ed Davey tells the Today programme it has been a “great night” for the Liberal Democrats, who gained Richmond and won seats elsewhere. “We’ve been winning seats off Labour in the north, in Leave voting areas, and in the south off Tories in Remain areas,” he said. “It’s building a hugely important, great platform for future victories.” People were desperate for a voice, he said. Analyst Sir John Curtice had previously called the results “mildly encouraging” for the Lib Dems.

People would be surprised, I understand, if we didn’t take Kingston or retain the Watford Mayoralty. The wider London results will be more interesting than anticipated if Labour are not doing as well as they had thought.

It’s not the most spectacular night in our history, but it is better than we were expecting and, on current councillor gains figures, on course for our second best result in this particular set of elections.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings