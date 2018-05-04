Tom Arms

Observations of an ex pat: Death around the world

By | Fri 4th May 2018 - 8:55 am

What makes us human? When do we cease to become human? Or, to put it another way, when do we die?

The questions are becoming an increasingly important as cases such as Alfie Evans and Charlie Gard grab the headlines and pull at the world’s collective heartstrings.

Fifty years ago a group of scientists gathered at Harvard Medical School to discuss the issue. Up until then it hadn’t been an issue. If your heart stopped beating and your lungs stopped breathing, you were dead. But then along came modern science with its ventilators and heart pumps.

So the Harvard scientists asked the question: What makes humans unique? What organ of the body differentiates us from other forms of life and without it, we would cease to exist. The answer they came up with was the brain.

On the basis of that meeting, the US Congress passed the 1981 Uniform Death Act which said doctors could declare a person dead when the brain was deemed to have suffered irreversible and permanent damage.  The individual states followed suit (with variations on the theme) as did most Western countries.

By 1968 the need for a definition of death had become increasingly necessary. Insurance companies demanded to know how long they would be liable for the medical bills. Doctors wanted to know when they could harvest organs for transplant purposes.  The victims’ families demanded reassurance that their loved ones would not be declared prematurely dead so that their organs could be harvested.  When was a person widowed? When should life insurance be paid?

So brain death became the marker for when doctors  signed the necessary paperwork. But there were exceptions.  Orthodox Jews and Muslims believe that a person does not die until the heart and lungs stop and argue that doctors attempts to declare their loved ones brain dead is a denial of their right of freedom of religion. This is recognised by the state of New Jersey, Israel, and the Islamic world but leads to court cases elsewhere. 

In Nigeria, doctors work overtime to not declare a person dead because Nigerians believe that they will become an ancestor in the spirit world only if their life is not cut short. There are cases of families paying doctors to delay the signing of the death certificate.

Kenyans are more practical. They lack the cash and the resources for respiratory machinery. In Kenyan hospital a person dies when their heart and lungs stop working.

Using brain death as the criteria for determining patient death also raises the question: When is the brain dead? The British are very specific about this. The brain is dead when the brain stem which connects the spinal cord to the brain stops working. But some scientists argue that is insufficient because the brain-based gland the hypothalamus can continue after the death of the brain stem.

Then there is the need for organ donors. It is estimated that in 2016, 7,100 Americans died because of a lack of organ donors. An organ transplant is more likely to be successful if a patient is declared brain dead before their respiratory functions cease.

This, of course, again raises the spectre of doctors declaring one person prematurely dead in order to save the life of another. In India and Japan they try to circumvent the problem by requiring organ donor cards to state that they will allow their organs to be removed when they are declared brain dead.

Some people argue that neither  the brain, heart or lungs, has anything to do with death. Instead death occurs when a so far undefinable life force leaves the body. New York state is just about the only place where lawyers can argue that option.

Finally there are an increasing number that argue that death should not be decided by the doctors, lawyers, judges or insurance companies. The decision can only be made by the family of the patient. That is a difficult argument to counter when a mother is sitting next to their rosy-cheeked brain dead child.

Now we have a gain in Preston

 

* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarFormer Dem 4th May - 10:40am
    @Roland > As for the “The so-called Customs Union is just a group of countries who have decided to impose the same tariffs everywhere. ”...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 4th May - 10:33am
    As there are still some results to come in (notably in Kingston) it’s perhaps a bit too early to draw conclusions. The Sutton result could...
  • User AvatarJames 4th May - 10:28am
    On the Richmond side of the river, aside from the Ham result being a little bit of a shame to look at, as I think...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 4th May - 10:14am
    The Green co-leader should be careful about expectation management. Did he talk to Caroline Lucas MP? Winning overall control of a council the size of...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 4th May - 10:07am
    Richmond on Thames have repeatedly demonstrated the effect of First Past the Post (and second past the post and third past the post) on the...
  • User AvatarDavid 4th May - 9:46am
    As a Twickenham Ward Chair, we consider that our success was in part due to the deal with the Greens, rather than 'despite' it? Maybe...