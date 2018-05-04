NewsHound

Former Conservative Councillor joins Liberal Democrats

By | Fri 4th May 2018 - 10:25 am

Former Torbay Conservative Councillor Mark King has joined the Liberal Democrats. He left the Conservative group on the Council 6 months ago and has now joined us. From Devon Live:

He said: “It is about the failures of the Conservatives to understand the impact of their policies on the bay and the fresh start the Liberal Democrats promise in Torbay and across the UK. I want to see them take control of the bay in 2019.

“I am very concerned about the increasing economic decline of the resort, the increased poverty and deprivation and the growing housing crisis I have tried hard to counter in an Executive role.

“The Liberal Democrats understand the need to generate business and build economic success from the grassroots while ensuring council services meet community needs with the protection of the vulnerable being paramount.

“Anyone who agrees that Torbay needs to see change will know that only the Liberal Democrats can beat the Conservatives under our electoral system. Votes for anyone else just help the Conservatives win.”

Cllr King said he believed the Liberal Democrats would allow him to vote in the best interests of the people in his council ward.

Welcome to Mark. We all look forward to working with you.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarFormer Dem 4th May - 10:40am
    @Roland > As for the “The so-called Customs Union is just a group of countries who have decided to impose the same tariffs everywhere. ”...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 4th May - 10:33am
    As there are still some results to come in (notably in Kingston) it’s perhaps a bit too early to draw conclusions. The Sutton result could...
  • User AvatarJames 4th May - 10:28am
    On the Richmond side of the river, aside from the Ham result being a little bit of a shame to look at, as I think...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 4th May - 10:14am
    The Green co-leader should be careful about expectation management. Did he talk to Caroline Lucas MP? Winning overall control of a council the size of...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 4th May - 10:07am
    Richmond on Thames have repeatedly demonstrated the effect of First Past the Post (and second past the post and third past the post) on the...
  • User AvatarDavid 4th May - 9:46am
    As a Twickenham Ward Chair, we consider that our success was in part due to the deal with the Greens, rather than 'despite' it? Maybe...