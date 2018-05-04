Last night it looked good, today it’s not looking bad either :-)

So proud of my lovely wife Emily – elected by a landslide in Norbiton! With 2 lovely people – Dave and Olly. Thank you to the wonderful people of Norbiton @KingstonLibDems @LibDems @FocusNorbiton @ollywehring pic.twitter.com/XK0LOgDFFH
— Edward Davey (@EdwardJDavey) May 4, 2018
Labour 1837 seats – up 58
Conservative 1230 seats – up 7
Liberal Democrats 444 seats – up 49
Greens 34 seats – up 5
UKIP 3 seats – down 121
Other 142 seats – up 16
#LE2018 projected national vote share:
Con: 35% (+6)
Lab: 35% (+4)
LDem: 16% (+3)
Oth [incl. UKIP]: 14% (-13)
Chgs. w/ 2014
Sir John Curtice says that if the votes on Thursday are projected forward to a general election we would have: Lab on 283 (+21) seats, Con 280 (-38), Lib Dem 22 (+10), Others, 65 (+7).
Some highlights:
- Kingston: With counting in progress, so far the Lib Dems have won 12 seats against the Tories’ 3. We’ve got 51% of the vote so far to the Tories’ 29%. Many congratulations to Jaesung Ha on being elected in Beverley ward, from the Borough’s sizeable population of Korean ethnicity.
- Watford: Congratulations to Peter Taylor on becoming Watford’s new mayor! Peter received more first preferences than even his very popular predecessor, Dorothy Thornhill. Peter paid generous tribute to Dorothy in his victory speech.
- Richmond: Lib Dems seize Richmond from the Conservatives with a huge leap in seats – from 15 to 39!
- Sutton: We held control of the council.
- Sheffield: We won three seats, with Labour dropping down by three.
- Three Rivers: We took control of the council from “no overall control”.
- South Cambridgeshire: We took control of the council from the Tories.
- South Lakeland: Counting is continuing. So far we’re on 9 seats against the Tories’ 10 with 32 seats still to come.
- Hull: We increased our seats by 7 to 24, reducing the Labour majority to seven.
By the way, believe it or not, there was a parliamentary by-election yesterday:
West Tyrone parliamentary by-election, result:
SF: 16,346
DUP: 8,390
ALLI: 1,130
SDLP: 6,254
UUP: 2,909
Sinn Fein HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 4, 2018
We now (17.05) have more gains than any other party according to BBC and are certain to take Kingston. These results are far better than anyone predicted. OK, it’s not uniform and it’s patchy but hey let’s celebrate the gains we’ve made.
The Lib Dems’ percentage of the votes cast yesterday is currently standing around 16. What a pity they won’t be getting 16% of the Council seats. On a proportional basis that would have given them around 700, nearly 200 more than they are likely to end up with.