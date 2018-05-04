Paul Walter

Last night it looked good, today it’s not looking bad either :-)

By | Fri 4th May 2018 - 4:04 pm


The BBC summarises the local election results so far as follows:

Labour 1837 seats – up 58
Conservative 1230 seats – up 7
Liberal Democrats 444 seats – up 49
Greens 34 seats – up 5
UKIP 3 seats – down 121
Other 142 seats – up 16

#LE2018 projected national vote share:

Con: 35% (+6)
Lab: 35% (+4)
LDem: 16% (+3)
Oth [incl. UKIP]: 14% (-13)

Chgs. w/ 2014

Sir John Curtice says that if the votes on Thursday are projected forward to a general election we would have: Lab on 283 (+21) seats, Con 280 (-38), Lib Dem 22 (+10), Others, 65 (+7).

Some highlights:

  • Kingston: With counting in progress, so far the Lib Dems have won 12 seats against the Tories’ 3. We’ve got 51% of the vote so far to the Tories’ 29%. Many congratulations to Jaesung Ha on being elected in Beverley ward, from the Borough’s sizeable population of Korean ethnicity.
  • Watford: Congratulations to Peter Taylor on becoming Watford’s new mayor! Peter received more first preferences than even his very popular predecessor, Dorothy Thornhill. Peter paid generous tribute to Dorothy in his victory speech.
  • Richmond: Lib Dems seize Richmond from the Conservatives with a huge leap in seats – from 15 to 39!
  • Sutton: We held control of the council.
  • Sheffield: We won three seats, with Labour dropping down by three.
  • Three Rivers: We took control of the council from “no overall control”.
  • South Cambridgeshire: We took control of the council from the Tories.
  • South Lakeland: Counting is continuing. So far we’re on 9 seats against the Tories’ 10 with 32 seats still to come.
  • Hull: We increased our seats by 7 to 24, reducing the Labour majority to seven.

    • By the way, believe it or not, there was a parliamentary by-election yesterday:



    Embed from Getty Images

    * Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Mick Taylor 4th May '18 - 5:06pm

    We now (17.05) have more gains than any other party according to BBC and are certain to take Kingston. These results are far better than anyone predicted. OK, it’s not uniform and it’s patchy but hey let’s celebrate the gains we’ve made.

  • John Marriott 4th May '18 - 5:06pm

    The Lib Dems’ percentage of the votes cast yesterday is currently standing around 16. What a pity they won’t be getting 16% of the Council seats. On a proportional basis that would have given them around 700, nearly 200 more than they are likely to end up with.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 4th May - 4:27pm
    @Charlotte Davies I never thought I would see a Lib Dem supporting voter apathy. After all, voter apathy is one of the reasons why the...
  • User AvatarJohn Nicholson 4th May - 4:19pm
    Small historical correction: We controlled Richmond from 1983 ; not 1986, as stated in this article. We won control out of the normal 4-yeat cycle...
  • User Avatarpaul barker 4th May - 3:56pm
    Currently we are on 55 Gains with Labour on 58, a hopeful sign for next Year.
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Payne 4th May - 3:42pm
    Looks like the working classes in Hull are now voting Lib Dem.
  • User AvatarStephen 4th May - 3:39pm
    South Cambridgeshire?! Wow, well done folks! It is great to have a surprise under the radar result when everyone else is focused on SW London.
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 4th May - 3:31pm
    A fair, compassionate and transparent immigration system is what we should be aspiring towards. Fairness means that mistakes are rectified. Also, if there is true...