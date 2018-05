Last night it looked good, today it’s not looking bad either :-)

So proud of my lovely wife Emily – elected by a landslide in Norbiton! With 2 lovely people – Dave and Olly. Thank you to the wonderful people of Norbiton @KingstonLibDems @LibDems @FocusNorbiton @ollywehring pic.twitter.com/XK0LOgDFFH — Edward Davey (@EdwardJDavey) May 4, 2018



The BBC summarises the local election results so far as follows:

Labour 1837 seats – up 58

Conservative 1230 seats – up 7

Liberal Democrats 444 seats – up 49

Greens 34 seats – up 5

UKIP 3 seats – down 121

Other 142 seats – up 16

#LE2018 projected national vote share:

Con: 35% (+6)

Lab: 35% (+4)

LDem: 16% (+3)

Oth [incl. UKIP]: 14% (-13)

Chgs. w/ 2014

Sir John Curtice says that if the votes on Thursday are projected forward to a general election we would have: Lab on 283 (+21) seats, Con 280 (-38), Lib Dem 22 (+10), Others, 65 (+7).

Some highlights: