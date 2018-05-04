Paul Walter

+++ We’re now 76 seats up

Fri 4th May 2018 - 5:16 pm


The BBC now have these results after 146/150 councils declared:

Labour 2239 seats – up 58
Conservative 1319 seats – down 21 (no wonder they got their celebration in early)
Liberal Democrats 516 seats – up 69
Greens 35 seats – up 5
UKIP 3 seats – down 123
Other 142 seats – up 12


* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • User Avatarpaul barker 4th May - 7:42pm
    Saving the best till last ! As the Political Betting site put it - The Liberal Democrats are the Winners of the night. Our 75...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 4th May - 7:06pm
    Michael 1. I knew that but this is the first time since the creation of Mets in 1974 that any met council has had anything...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 4th May - 6:32pm
    @Mick Taylor For clarity Birmingham had new ward boundaries so there the whole council is up for election when that happens - https://www.birmingham.gov.uk/info/20097/elections_and_voting/1054/local_government_boundary_review/1
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 4th May - 6:27pm
    Our score is now better than any other party according to the BBC Councils overall: LD +4, Labour -1, Cons +2 Councillors: LD +75, Lab...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 4th May - 6:21pm
    Latest. We have overall control of South Lakeland with 29 seats out of 51 with 19 for the Tories and 3 Labour. A good result...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 4th May - 6:20pm
    Excellent result, congratulations to each and everyone involved, throughout the country we need to see ourselves as a mainstream party of the radical centre and...