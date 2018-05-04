+++ We’re now 76 seats up

Extremely grateful to residents in the new #Borough and #Bankside ward @lb_southwark for electing @AdeleCathedrals @cathedralsdavid and me as your local councillors. I look to working with and for you! Thanks so much for your confidence in me #LiberalLondon pic.twitter.com/HcKNXhXnat
— Victor ChamberlaIN (@VMMChamberlain) May 4, 2018
Labour 2239 seats – up 58
Conservative 1319 seats – down 21 (no wonder they got their celebration in early)
Liberal Democrats 516 seats – up 69
Greens 35 seats – up 5
UKIP 3 seats – down 123
Other 142 seats – up 12
#LibDemsWin pic.twitter.com/QZ8mLO83cS
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 4, 2018
