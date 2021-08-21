The Voice

Look at all those Lib Dem GAINS and HOLDS

By | Sat 21st August 2021 - 1:38 pm

It was a cracker of a night on Thursday:

A great story from Rutland where Paul Browne was elected half a century after first standing as a Liberal candidate in 1970

And the rest of the results

Such a near miss but great chance for next time.

It is sad to see the Conservative grip on North East Scotland tightening:

