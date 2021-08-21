Look at all those Lib Dem GAINS and HOLDS

It was a cracker of a night on Thursday:

A recap of the BRILLIANT Liberal Democrat by-election results last night! 👏 Elected to ALL Town Council contests: 3 GAINS and 2 HOLDS 🙌 2 HOLDS on Ribble Valley Borough Council and a GAIN on Rutland County Council 🤏 A close contest on Dover District Council (45 votes off!) — ALDC (@ALDC) August 20, 2021

A great story from Rutland where Paul Browne was elected half a century after first standing as a Liberal candidate in 1970

In gaining Oakham South tonight our great Lib Dem winning candidate Paul Browne has been elected to public office for the first time having first stood as a Liberal candidate over half a century ago in the 1970 general election! https://t.co/qqhsJv24rT — Michael Mullaney 🔶 (@miketmullaney) August 19, 2021

And the rest of the results

Such a near miss but great chance for next time.

A great effort by Anne Fox and the team in Dover District Council, Sandwich ward! Conservative: 721 (51.6%, -18.8)

Lib Dem: 676 (48.4%, +18.8) CON Hold. We’ll get it next time! pic.twitter.com/ACwYRB0lqb — ALDC (@ALDC) August 19, 2021

First result of the night and it’s a GREAT one! Lib Dem GAIN from Labour on Yeovil Town Council, Yeovil College Ward! Lib Dem: 339

Conservative: 246

Green: 83

Labour: 89 Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Emma-Jayne Hopkins!!! pic.twitter.com/uBlHvHFKov — ALDC (@ALDC) August 19, 2021

We’re ROLLING in it! ANOTHER Lib Dem GAIN (from Independent). This time on Morecambe Town Council, Bare South East ward! Lib Dem: 178

Morecambe Bay Independent: 133 Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Gerry Blaikie!!! pic.twitter.com/3ocy9Lfubd — ALDC (@ALDC) August 19, 2021

It’s TWO FOR TWO on Morecambe Town Council! This time, a Lib Dem GAIN in Harbour Ward! Lib Dem: 443

Labour: 208

Morecambe Bay Independent: 118 Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Catherine Pilling!!! What a SMASHING night it’s been! pic.twitter.com/OzaRvvDUZX — ALDC (@ALDC) August 19, 2021

There are Lib Dems EVERYWHERE! A BRILLIANT Lib Dem HOLD on Clitheroe Town Council, Primrose ward! Lib Dem: 203

Conservative: 118

Labour: 106

Green: 30 Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Kerry Fletcher!!! pic.twitter.com/JjY8KQ4ns9 — ALDC (@ALDC) August 19, 2021

A double Lib Dem HOLD on Clitheroe Town Council! This time, in Littlemoor Ward! WHAT A NIGHT. Lib Dem: 280

Conservative: 211

Labour: 58

Green: 21 Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Gaynor Hibbert!!! pic.twitter.com/buQwLz1ixf — ALDC (@ALDC) August 19, 2021

It is sad to see the Conservative grip on North East Scotland tightening:

A by-election result on Aberdeenshire Council, Mid-Formartine ward. Conservative: 1480 (45.7%, -3.9)

SNP: 1205 (37.2%, +0.2)

Lib Dem: 412 (12.7%, -0.8)

Green: 144 (4.4 %, +4.4) Percentage changes do not take into account parties standing last time. Conservative GAIN from SNP. pic.twitter.com/viLJI6e51L — ALDC (@ALDC) August 20, 2021

BY ELECTION RESULT East Wolds and Coast, East Riding of Yorkshire 🌳CON: 1190 (54.0%, -2.3%)

🌹LAB: 447 (20.3%, +7.2%)

🔵YP: 347 (15.7%, +15.7%)

🟢GREEN: 142 (6.4%, -24.2%)

🔶LD: 79 (3.6%, +3.6%) T/O: 18.4% Conservative HOLD. Many thanks to our candidate Peter Astell. pic.twitter.com/eLIYOajBHG — ALDC (@ALDC) August 19, 2021