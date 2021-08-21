Look at all those Lib Dem GAINS and HOLDS

It was a cracker of a night on Thursday:
A recap of the BRILLIANT Liberal Democrat by-election results last night!
👏 Elected to ALL Town Council contests: 3 GAINS and 2 HOLDS
🙌 2 HOLDS on Ribble Valley Borough Council and a GAIN on Rutland County Council
🤏 A close contest on Dover District Council (45 votes off!)
A great story from Rutland where Paul Browne was elected half a century after first standing as a Liberal candidate in 1970
In gaining Oakham South tonight our great Lib Dem winning candidate Paul Browne has been elected to public office for the first time having first stood as a Liberal candidate over half a century ago in the 1970 general election! https://t.co/qqhsJv24rT
And the rest of the results
Such a near miss but great chance for next time.
A great effort by Anne Fox and the team in Dover District Council, Sandwich ward!
Conservative: 721 (51.6%, -18.8)
Lib Dem: 676 (48.4%, +18.8)
CON Hold. We’ll get it next time! pic.twitter.com/ACwYRB0lqb
First result of the night and it’s a GREAT one!
Lib Dem GAIN from Labour on Yeovil Town Council, Yeovil College Ward!
Lib Dem: 339
Conservative: 246
Green: 83
Labour: 89
Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Emma-Jayne Hopkins!!! pic.twitter.com/uBlHvHFKov
We’re ROLLING in it!
ANOTHER Lib Dem GAIN (from Independent). This time on Morecambe Town Council, Bare South East ward!
Lib Dem: 178
Morecambe Bay Independent: 133
Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Gerry Blaikie!!! pic.twitter.com/3ocy9Lfubd
It’s TWO FOR TWO on Morecambe Town Council! This time, a Lib Dem GAIN in Harbour Ward!
Lib Dem: 443
Labour: 208
Morecambe Bay Independent: 118
Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Catherine Pilling!!! What a SMASHING night it’s been! pic.twitter.com/OzaRvvDUZX
There are Lib Dems EVERYWHERE!
A BRILLIANT Lib Dem HOLD on Clitheroe Town Council, Primrose ward!
Lib Dem: 203
Conservative: 118
Labour: 106
Green: 30
Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Kerry Fletcher!!! pic.twitter.com/JjY8KQ4ns9
A double Lib Dem HOLD on Clitheroe Town Council! This time, in Littlemoor Ward! WHAT A NIGHT.
Lib Dem: 280
Conservative: 211
Labour: 58
Green: 21
Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Gaynor Hibbert!!! pic.twitter.com/buQwLz1ixf
It is sad to see the Conservative grip on North East Scotland tightening:
A by-election result on Aberdeenshire Council, Mid-Formartine ward.
Conservative: 1480 (45.7%, -3.9)
SNP: 1205 (37.2%, +0.2)
Lib Dem: 412 (12.7%, -0.8)
Green: 144 (4.4 %, +4.4)
Percentage changes do not take into account parties standing last time. Conservative GAIN from SNP. pic.twitter.com/viLJI6e51L
BY ELECTION RESULT
East Wolds and Coast, East Riding of Yorkshire
🌳CON: 1190 (54.0%, -2.3%)
🌹LAB: 447 (20.3%, +7.2%)
🔵YP: 347 (15.7%, +15.7%)
🟢GREEN: 142 (6.4%, -24.2%)
🔶LD: 79 (3.6%, +3.6%)
T/O: 18.4%
Conservative HOLD.
Many thanks to our candidate Peter Astell. pic.twitter.com/eLIYOajBHG
A by-election result on Ashford Borough Council, Downs North ward.
Green: 273 (51.8%, +12.9)
Conservative: 239 (45.4%, -1.5)
Lib Dem: 15 (2.8%, -11.5)
Changes are in comparison to the July 2019 by-election. Green GAIN from Conservative. pic.twitter.com/WnB5hLZzVn
