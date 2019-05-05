Looking good in Northern Ireland

The counting in the Northern Ireland local elections was finally concluded late last night. And the good news is that, matching Lib Dem successes in England, the Alliance Party increased their seats by 21, far more than any other party.

Alliance is our sister party in Northern Ireland. There is a small Lib Dem branch there as well, but they didn’t put up any candidates, and Lib Dem members are allowed to have dual membership.

Councillors are elected through Single Transferable Vote every four years, and there are five major parties, plus a handful of smaller ones. As a result no council has a party with an overall majority.

Alliance increased its share of seats on the following councils:

Antrim and Newtownabbey

Ards and North Down

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

Belfast City

Causeway Coast and Glens

Derry City and Strabane

Fermanagh and Omagh

Lisburn and Castlereagh City

Mid and East Antrim

That is, in fact, every single council apart from Mid Ulster (where Alliance have no councillors) and Newry City, Mourne & Down (where Alliance held on to two existing seats).

Congratulations to the Alliance campaign teams across Northern Ireland!

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.