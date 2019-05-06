Caron Lindsay

ICYMI: Labour’s Barry Gardiner telling Tories Labour were trying to bail them out on Brexit

Coming to  a Lib Dem risograph near you very soon, I would imagine.

Seriously, Labour’s shadow international trade minister told Tory James Cleverly ON LIVE TV that “We are in there trying to bail you guys out” on Brexit.

You could not make it up. No wonder reports from the talks earlier this week made them sound like a love in. And here is the moment where he actually says it:

The two old parties cannot be allowed to stitch Brexit up between themselves.

Tell everyone you know that Barry Gardiner said this. It can’t be one of these 2am things that everyone forgets.

2 Comments

  • John Marriott 6th May '19 - 1:57pm

    Surely, he was doing what he claims he always does. He was MAKING IT PERFECTLY CLEAR!

