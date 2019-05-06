Paul Holmes writes…Fighting Labour in Chesterfield

The new LD Council Group in Chesterfield minus Kelly Thornton who has gone on a well deserved holiday. Centre front are Cllr Paul Holmes former MPa nd Cllr Emily Coy Parliamentary Candidate.
In 2015 Chesterfield Lib Dems returned only 9 Cllrs, our lowest number since the 1980s. On Thursday we elected 17, missed one more by one vote (after 3 recounts) and another by 53 votes.
The historian in me points at past precedent. In 1995 we elected 10 Cllrs, in 1999 it was 19 and in 2003 it was 37. There was also the minor side issue of electing the MP in 2001. So, we are now looking forward to the 2023 Council elections with considerable anticipation – and have already started the planning!
Our excellent gains of seats and Council control across England are a source of great joy. At a personal level I am particularly pleased at the Hinckley and Bosworth result where my old friends Stuart Bray and Michael Mullaney masterminded and drove another fantastic campaign as they always do. Then there is Southport where my friend and former Parliamentary colleague John Pugh and his colleagues did well.
However, my greatest delight is in those areas where we made progress against Labour. For half a century we have won most of our Councillors and MPs from the Conservatives in generally more affluent areas. Winning against Labour has always been much harder and less usual. When we won the Chesterfield Parliamentary seat in 2001 it was, I think, only the second time since WW2 that we had won a seat direct from Labour (without a prior by election success) in a General Election.
So, the less glamorous progress against Labour on Thursday was what I especially noticed – in Liverpool, Sheffield, Derby, Barnsley, Sunderland and Bassetlaw for example. I have asked ALDC and as far as they could tell me Chesterfield, with 7 gains from Labour and 1 from UKIP, had the highest number of gains from Labour in England. This is a source of particular satisfaction to me.
I grew up in a Council flat on a very large Council estate. I want to be part of a Party that has a message that resonates in such areas – as it very much did under for example Paddy Ashdown and Charles Kennedy. Back in 1983, the 26-year-old me would never have joined a Party that deliberately marketed itself as a Party of the ‘professional, urban, educated, middle class.’ Yet that is what our ‘Core Vote’ enthusiasts want us to do today.
I want us to get back to being able to win and run big urban areas like Sheffield, Newcastle and Liverpool as well as the smaller former Labour fiefdoms such as Chesterfield.
* Paul Holmes was formerly a Cllr for 12 years in Chesterfield and was the MP for 9 years. Much to his surprise he was persuaded to come ‘out of retirement’ and return to elected politics in May 2019.
This is an inspiring and admiral leadership account on the L/D `Fighback-Back’ and so galling to lose those additional Seats by such a wafer fime margin after an evident hard campaign.
The L/Ds did well in Sunderland and Redcar and Chesterfield was outststanding and fully deserves all plaudits to win L/D back control.
Good luck in next General Election along with Sheffield Hallam,Newcastle where there is strong heritage and new energy for strong resurgent L/D `Fight-Back’.
I remember visting Chesterfield a few years back and we entered the famous Spire Church and Market and now local people can share in the postive fruits of high levels of local case works on their Council again.
We visited Chesterfield on holiday.
https://crookedspire.org/
Boundary changes in 1983 and competition within the Labour Party cost Tony Benn his seat in Bristol. He returned to the Commons in a bye-election with limited support from Labour leader Neil Kinnnock.
This gap prevented him from becoming Father of the House of Commons. He used to go round with former PM Edward Heath asking him whether he would go to the House of Lords, to which the answer was that he would not because Sir Winston Churchill had not.
Addressing a dinner in the Lloyd George room of the NLC Benn thanked us for our courtesy, to which he seemed to be unused.
He advised us that we “had merged with the wrong end of the Labour Party”.
He was proud of his son, who described himself as “a Benn, but not a Bennite”.
He is praised in the Sunday Times this weekend by Jeremy Clarkson for Concord(e) and the Post Office Tower. He persuaded PM Harold Wilson to have an unprecedented, and arguably unconstitutional, referendum on Europe which happened in 1975.
Enoch Powell was also a NO voter.
YES voters included “Europals” Roy Jenkins (Labour) Ted Heath (Tory) and David Steel (Liberal).
Well said Paul. On a smaller scale, in the ward I represent on the Borough Council (still basically a Lancashire cotton town working class ward in spite of some new housing) the Labour vote this year was down to 17% and stuck in third place. This country extends further than Conservative suburbs and villages.
Couldn’t have put it better myself Paul Holmes.
With Labour in crisis, led by an individual who is reviled by many of their traditional supporters there has never been a better time to make inroads.
The message to us Liberals is that the answer is not in the stars it is in ourselves.
In a few pockets, like Sunderland, Barnsley, Chesterfield and spectacularly in Knottingly in Wakefield we have gained seats from Labour on huge swings. There must be something here for the rest of us to learn. I hope that the successful councillors in those areas might be persuaded to tell the rest of us fighting Labour how they did it. Not, I hasten to add, on LDV, but at a training session at conference or in the regions.
My great hope as a Liberal, later Lib Dem, has been that the party would eventually replace Labour as the chief opposition to the Conservatives. Mark Pack has a point when he argues that we need a strong core vote, but one that is chiefly based upon hardline Remainers in the wealthy suburbs is likely to be too small, too prone to swing away again, to form the basis of our long term future.