Paul Walter

After last week’s success, thinking of absent friends…

By | Mon 6th May 2019 - 3:00 pm

Richard Gadsden tweeted last Friday:


That’s a sentiment most of us can agree with.

I’m particularly thinking also of David Rendel. Here in West Berkshire last week, we saw our representation on West Berkshire Council almost quadrupled, with three Green party members elected. We also regained control of the town councils in Newbury and Thatcham, winning 34 seats, with the Greens having three and the Tories left with only four. The Tories had 32 seats on both councils combined before last Thursday. How the mighty hath fallen! I know that David Rendel would have been thrilled by this. Indeed, he would have worn out another pair of shoes in the campaign. It is such a shame that he is not here to see it and be part of it.

Please use the comments fields for any thoughts on “absent friends” which you would like to share.

David Rendel 1949 – 2016

Charles Kennedy 1959 – 2015

Paddy Ashdown 1941 – 2018

Photo of Charles Kennedy is by Liberal Democrats, Flickr CCL. Some rights reserved. Credit to Alex Folkes/Fishnik Photography
Photo of Paddy Ashdown is by Helen Duffett, Flickr CCL Some rights reserved.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGlenn 6th May - 2:53pm
    Paul Holmes I was always taught that the "let them eat cake " story was an apocryphal tale told to show an aristocracy out of...
  • User AvatarDennis Wake 6th May - 2:43pm
    John Marriott: Thank you for your reply. Yes I can see that you have done your best. I agree that Unitary Authorities are probably the...
  • User AvatarCharles Rothwell 6th May - 2:32pm
    I was among the thousands who turned to Labour after the disasters of 2014-2015 (initiated by Clegg's catastrophic decision to "take on" Farage in the...
  • User AvatarCharles Rothwell 6th May - 2:24pm
    What a stitch-up. Makes you wonder if, between them, they are not determined to do all they can to help the narrative of Farage and...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 6th May - 2:19pm
    @ Peter Watson, Agreed. Except I don't think anyone needs a 'consolation'. @ Paul Holmes, Speaking as someone who has O levels in English etc,...
  • User AvatarMatthew Huntbach 6th May - 2:13pm
    Peter Watson Gut-feeling combined with either unhappiness with the status quo or a fear of rocking the boat probably played a greater part on each...
Thu 9th May 2019
18:00
High Wycombe Canvassing
Sat 11th May 2019
10:00
European Election Action Day
Thu 23rd May 2019
Neath Port Talbot, Resolven by-election