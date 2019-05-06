After last week’s success, thinking of absent friends…

Richard Gadsden tweeted last Friday:



Today I'm mostly missing Paddy Ashdown and Charles Kennedy because they would have been so proud and thrilled about the Lib Dems gaining so many seats yesterday. — Richard Gadsden🐝 (@po8crg) May 4, 2019



That’s a sentiment most of us can agree with.

I’m particularly thinking also of David Rendel. Here in West Berkshire last week, we saw our representation on West Berkshire Council almost quadrupled, with three Green party members elected. We also regained control of the town councils in Newbury and Thatcham, winning 34 seats, with the Greens having three and the Tories left with only four. The Tories had 32 seats on both councils combined before last Thursday. How the mighty hath fallen! I know that David Rendel would have been thrilled by this. Indeed, he would have worn out another pair of shoes in the campaign. It is such a shame that he is not here to see it and be part of it.

Please use the comments fields for any thoughts on “absent friends” which you would like to share.

David Rendel 1949 – 2016

Charles Kennedy 1959 – 2015

Paddy Ashdown 1941 – 2018

Photo of Charles Kennedy is by Liberal Democrats, Flickr CCL. Some rights reserved. Credit to Alex Folkes/Fishnik Photography

Photo of Paddy Ashdown is by Helen Duffett, Flickr CCL Some rights reserved.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.