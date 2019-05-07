The Voice

Your last chance to register to vote in the European elections

By | Tue 7th May 2019 - 7:55 am

At 23:59 tonight, it will be too late to register for the European elections.

So if you know anyone who isn’t registered, you might like to direct them here. And if they are an EU citizen, they will have to fill in this form and deliver it personally to their local electoral registration office by close of business today.

This is such a crucial election and the future of our country depends on it. It is our chance to send a message to the Government that this deeply flawed Brexit process must be stopped.

Don’t miss your chance to have your say.

