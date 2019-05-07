Time to celebrate success – but what next beyond stopping Brexit?

It was a weekend for rejoicing, for most of us. Even if on Friday you were in a nerve-jangling contest which eventually you, unlike luckier colleagues, just missed out on (as happened by just one vote to an unfortunate North Devonian), or even if you were stuck for seven hours as we were in West Cumbria waiting for the single result we had interest in (eventually wearily won) – even so, every hour that passed we all had the glad spectacle on our smart phones of that orange bar rising on the BBC News round-up, and that blue bar sinking in defeat.
There was delight as the numbers of successful Liberal Democrats rose steadily and new councils fell to us. There was wonder at outstanding triumphs – how did they do THAT in Chelmsford or Cotswold? And there was also for me admiration at seeing in the detailed lists how often just one, or at most two, Liberal Democrats had succeeded. We know how many hours of patient hard work those new councillors had to put in to achieve those small, significant glories.
And the work goes on. Our new councillors have so much to do just shoring up the threatened local services, fighting vested interests, standing up for local communities, always seeking to Demand Better for the ordinary people we serve.
It’s tempting to dwell a little on the past. Who does not remember the sinking feelings of a miserable May day four years ago, when the mounting evidence of preceding local elections and Euro elections culminated in our shattering national defeat? How gladly then we, remembering, welcome our 703 new councillors, and see that this time the 1100-plus losses are the Tories’!
But what of the future? We face the probable Euro elections in good heart now. As our Leader has said, we have shown ourselves to be clearly the strongest Remain force on the ballot paper. The challenge of Change UK with its mixed messages has been muted.
So what will we aim for beyond this year’s overriding goal of defeating Brexit? What will be our priorities?
My new colleague Stephen Barnes, who won a town ward in Cockermouth on Friday, points out that there are now virtually eight parties represented at Westminster besides ourselves. You could reckon that both the Tories and Labour are each really two parties, and then there are the Greens, Change UK, the SNP and Plaid Cymru. Nationally, our way forward will be in making alliances, so what will we be demanding better from those alliances for our country?
For me, it has to be first a radically compassionate approach, reversing the callous attitudes of this Government, to end relative poverty in this country and aid the most disadvantaged people through much fairer taxation and better welfare provision. Our party should fully endorse the report of the UN Rapporteur Philip Alston, with its comprehensive reach from provision of local services to the alienation of our young people, and put forward our policies, existing and being developed, as blueprints for achieving those aims.
We are here first to serve our people, nationally and locally.
* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.
it is rather refreshing to find L-D Voice mentioning major social problems. Philip Dalston’s report on the UK’s deficiencies can be found at https://www.ohchr.org/en/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=23881&LangID=E
UKIP’s current leader Gerard Batten MEP is resigning with effect from 2 June 2019.
He was elected unopposed in April 2018.
He has not decided whether to stand again.
1. Massive support for our new local government base – raised up a gear from before. Free membership of ALDC for a year. Regional training and planning conferences for local councillors. The equivalent of ALDC’s wonderful Kickstart for after the election. The national party should put in £100k to fund this – money well spent for the future.
2. New (and old) councillors PLUS non-councillors seeking out support. There’s masses available – join ALDC, online (not just from party sources), ALDC, regional and national conferences etc. etc.
3. Bold, juicy, somewhat “marmite” policies. Draw a line under the coalition. The fear is that success may stop us from thinking that’s necessary. Free university tuition. Double the pupil premium. Zero carbon emissions by at least 2040. Local Income Tax – saving the average household £400. Better funding for the NHS and schools. AND Stop Brexit. We’ve earned a hearing with British people. We can’t squander it by faffing around with sub-clause 10b of policy paper 20! Wishy washy, long complicated lists won’t be heard. Sell the cake not the ingredients.
4. Banning Lib Dem councillors from council offices! If they have any sense they will be out on the streets in the summer (and after). Surprising the electorate by actually talking to them after the election. Fundraising. Putting out Focuses. Practising community politics.
5. Remembering elections are mere punctuation marks. A start. Not an end.
6. Ignore most of the Westminster machinations. Yes of course it is about working “across the aisle” sometimes. On mental health. On green issues etc. But leave the plotting to Labour, the Tories and CHUK.