Time to celebrate success – but what next beyond stopping Brexit?

It was a weekend for rejoicing, for most of us. Even if on Friday you were in a nerve-jangling contest which eventually you, unlike luckier colleagues, just missed out on (as happened by just one vote to an unfortunate North Devonian), or even if you were stuck for seven hours as we were in West Cumbria waiting for the single result we had interest in (eventually wearily won) – even so, every hour that passed we all had the glad spectacle on our smart phones of that orange bar rising on the BBC News round-up, and that blue bar sinking in defeat.

There was delight as the numbers of successful Liberal Democrats rose steadily and new councils fell to us. There was wonder at outstanding triumphs – how did they do THAT in Chelmsford or Cotswold? And there was also for me admiration at seeing in the detailed lists how often just one, or at most two, Liberal Democrats had succeeded. We know how many hours of patient hard work those new councillors had to put in to achieve those small, significant glories.

And the work goes on. Our new councillors have so much to do just shoring up the threatened local services, fighting vested interests, standing up for local communities, always seeking to Demand Better for the ordinary people we serve.

It’s tempting to dwell a little on the past. Who does not remember the sinking feelings of a miserable May day four years ago, when the mounting evidence of preceding local elections and Euro elections culminated in our shattering national defeat? How gladly then we, remembering, welcome our 703 new councillors, and see that this time the 1100-plus losses are the Tories’!

But what of the future? We face the probable Euro elections in good heart now. As our Leader has said, we have shown ourselves to be clearly the strongest Remain force on the ballot paper. The challenge of Change UK with its mixed messages has been muted.

So what will we aim for beyond this year’s overriding goal of defeating Brexit? What will be our priorities?

My new colleague Stephen Barnes, who won a town ward in Cockermouth on Friday, points out that there are now virtually eight parties represented at Westminster besides ourselves. You could reckon that both the Tories and Labour are each really two parties, and then there are the Greens, Change UK, the SNP and Plaid Cymru. Nationally, our way forward will be in making alliances, so what will we be demanding better from those alliances for our country?

For me, it has to be first a radically compassionate approach, reversing the callous attitudes of this Government, to end relative poverty in this country and aid the most disadvantaged people through much fairer taxation and better welfare provision. Our party should fully endorse the report of the UN Rapporteur Philip Alston, with its comprehensive reach from provision of local services to the alienation of our young people, and put forward our policies, existing and being developed, as blueprints for achieving those aims.

We are here first to serve our people, nationally and locally.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.