Looking over our shoulder?

As a relatively new member I’d like to share an observation. I’ve come to suspect that there’s a propensity for retrospection within our party, a tendency to look back to days gone-by, to times of greater influence and power, to reminisce of beloved leaders of a bygone era.
A sense of shared history can help any group of people to bond, to define the group identity. It can provide a sense of comfort and continuity. It can even provide hope. Yet there’s a subtle difference between that and a common outlook, a shared purpose. One looks back, while the other looks forward.
It’s inevitable that senior party figures – who’ve been at this a long time, or even a lifetime – will define their current understanding of the party by reference to its history, particularly the shared endeavour in which they themselves participated. It also infers a seniority – because they were there, they’ve been doing it longer, and have earned their stripes and scars. Nothing wrong with that, you might say, quite rightly so. The flip-side of this inferred seniority is that others are (by definition) inferred inferior. This is not a leap, or even a judgement, simply logic. Just as it’s impossible for newer members to comprehend the commitment given over many years, often rewarded with little in the way of result, and yet compounded by perseverance, so too must it be difficult for members with many years under their belt to appreciate what joining the party must feel like today.
Few will join a political party of any persuasion to bask in its past glories. They join because they want to be a part of its future. From a bird’s eye view, of the major parties the Liberal Democrats are arguably the most universally in-tune with the current zeitgeist. We are not chained to defending any vested interest, funding source or 20th Century ideology. If there’s an issue around equality, justice, opportunity or diversity, we’re onto it. We are ‘woke’. That is something I’ve been very impressed by, and it seems pretty universal in our membership. Being tuned-in to what’s new, being first onto the issues, you might’ve thought that the Liberal Democrats would automatically be forward-looking. Yet my impression – and it may only be an impression – is that within our membership we are not.
It’s almost as if collectively, we believe we are right, and have been right about many things for some time – it’s just the electorate has yet to understand that and catch up with us. That our problem has been communicating our message in a hostile media-driven melee, disproportionately disadvantaged by first past the post. If one believes oneself to be right, and that is collectively reinforced, there is little motivation to change. Why tear-up the rulebook if it was all correct? Why rethink policy positions when we are so self-assured?
The answer to these last two questions is, “Because we haven’t been winning with them.”
As any author or computer programmer will attest, it’s really hard to throw away a body of work which you’ve agonised-over. What they will also tell you is that it’s only when you do so that you free yourself to progress. I’m not saying our policies and strategies are wrong – far from it – these are our building blocks. What I am saying is that to build a new future, we need to have a culture that believes it needs to be built, then envision what it could look like, and then engage our resources on building it. It’s by doing-so that we refresh and reset… until the next time.
* Adrian May is a member in Edinburgh
In my view, this is an excellent post. My own observations over many years confirm the conclusions drawn. i have lost count of the times people here have blamed everything and everyone for the poor performance of the party.
The feeling of self righteousness is often palpable. Some who post hear talk about hatred for political opponents who are clearly regarded as evil. On the other hand, liberalism is the key to everything wonderful. Liberal values are supreme.
The public perception of the party recognises these traits and produces disinterest or a negative response. The party’s perception of itself certainly does not. I’m aware that I am simply amplifying your points, perhaps degrading them from being subtle to crude, but really, there is nothing of substance to add, you have said it all.
Adrian -there is little to disagre with in the concept of always looking with an open mind at new situations, new ideas and new stratagies and learning from them.
On the other hand the last 10 years have seen ‘us’ tear up past approaches twice ( first under Nick Clegg and then under Jo Swinson) in favour of exciting new innovative ways. As both a Historian and an active Lib Dem campaigner for 37 years I can only note that the last 3 General Elections have been an utter and complete disaster for us and our Council Base plus Scottish/ Welsh Parliaments and London Assembly representation has been throughly trashed too. After the best results in a century (1997, 2001,2005) we are back to struggling for survival, as the Liberal Party was right up to the 1970/74 elections.
There are famous quotes all the way back to Cicero about the dangers of forgetting the Past -or if you prefer a less historical version “Don’t throw out the baby with bath water”.
Excellent post.
This is a very brave and perceptive post Adrian, given that there are quite a few old fogeys like me who enjoy commenting on LDV. I’m an ex SDP old fogey, not a Liberal though, so my history isn’t as long as the Liberal one, but I’m very happy if I can find an example from Liberal history to back up my argument. I’m particularly fond of the 1909 budget, the first which had a redistributive aim.
However, I’m in awe of those members who joined since 2015, who want to see the party flourish and are carrying on campaigning and it’s good to know that you believe we are “woke” and more in tune with the current zeitgeist than other parties. We old fogies certainly can’t argue with that.
I think there are enough party members, even those who turn to history to reinforce their beliefs, who want to see change both within the party and in wider society to bring about that change. The Thornhill report seems to be widely accepted and hopefully will be implemented. This dreadful pandemic has highlighted the need for one of our basic premises, ‘the harm principle’ of JS Mill, to become accepted by the present government as it is accepted by most of the population. The pandemic has also created an opportunity for us to take a step back and think about the future and what it requires of us as a party.
So don’t be put off by us old fogies, long running arguments ( how many leaflets to put out springs to mind), and people who find new computer systems difficult to operate etc. Instead become part of the growing numbers of members who want change and articulate this at every opportunity. Go back to a time before Liberalism, go back to Shakespeare and take the tide of affairs at the flood and help us to achieve fortune at last.