Looking over our shoulder?

The statue of Lloyd George in Parliament Square

As a relatively new member I’d like to share an observation. I’ve come to suspect that there’s a propensity for retrospection within our party, a tendency to look back to days gone-by, to times of greater influence and power, to reminisce of beloved leaders of a bygone era.

A sense of shared history can help any group of people to bond, to define the group identity. It can provide a sense of comfort and continuity. It can even provide hope. Yet there’s a subtle difference between that and a common outlook, a shared purpose. One looks back, while the other looks forward.

It’s inevitable that senior party figures – who’ve been at this a long time, or even a lifetime – will define their current understanding of the party by reference to its history, particularly the shared endeavour in which they themselves participated. It also infers a seniority – because they were there, they’ve been doing it longer, and have earned their stripes and scars. Nothing wrong with that, you might say, quite rightly so. The flip-side of this inferred seniority is that others are (by definition) inferred inferior. This is not a leap, or even a judgement, simply logic. Just as it’s impossible for newer members to comprehend the commitment given over many years, often rewarded with little in the way of result, and yet compounded by perseverance, so too must it be difficult for members with many years under their belt to appreciate what joining the party must feel like today.

Few will join a political party of any persuasion to bask in its past glories. They join because they want to be a part of its future. From a bird’s eye view, of the major parties the Liberal Democrats are arguably the most universally in-tune with the current zeitgeist. We are not chained to defending any vested interest, funding source or 20th Century ideology. If there’s an issue around equality, justice, opportunity or diversity, we’re onto it. We are ‘woke’. That is something I’ve been very impressed by, and it seems pretty universal in our membership. Being tuned-in to what’s new, being first onto the issues, you might’ve thought that the Liberal Democrats would automatically be forward-looking. Yet my impression – and it may only be an impression – is that within our membership we are not.

It’s almost as if collectively, we believe we are right, and have been right about many things for some time – it’s just the electorate has yet to understand that and catch up with us. That our problem has been communicating our message in a hostile media-driven melee, disproportionately disadvantaged by first past the post. If one believes oneself to be right, and that is collectively reinforced, there is little motivation to change. Why tear-up the rulebook if it was all correct? Why rethink policy positions when we are so self-assured?

The answer to these last two questions is, “Because we haven’t been winning with them.”

As any author or computer programmer will attest, it’s really hard to throw away a body of work which you’ve agonised-over. What they will also tell you is that it’s only when you do so that you free yourself to progress. I’m not saying our policies and strategies are wrong – far from it – these are our building blocks. What I am saying is that to build a new future, we need to have a culture that believes it needs to be built, then envision what it could look like, and then engage our resources on building it. It’s by doing-so that we refresh and reset… until the next time.

* Adrian May is a member in Edinburgh