Lord Nigel Jones asks question about Eurovision

By | Thu 3rd June 2021 - 3:10 pm

We don’t often cover our country’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest here on LDV, but Nigel Jones (the other one) used it as an opportunity to ask a serious question in the Lords. He asked Brexit minister Lord David Frost:

Is the minister making any progress on negotiating a new deal for the creative sector touring Europe?

While he’s thinking of a plausible answer to that, when he decided in the negotiations to reject the EU’s generous offer and threw touring musicians under a bus, did he anticipate, is he surprised by or does he accept any responsibility at all for the humiliation of our country scoring zero – nul points – in the Eurovision song contest?

David Frost replied:

I am happy to accept responsibility for many things but I don’t think I can reasonably have accepted the effect of the result on Saturday night.

Of course we work to support all our creative industries in the situation that now prevails.

I have written before about the almost insurmountable challenges facing musicians who want to tour in Europe and the consequences for a large sector in the creative industries.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

One Comment

  • Lorenzo Cherin 3rd Jun '21 - 3:59pm

    A really daft parallel, by a peer, to say the policies of the Uk on toring the EU nations might have led juries and voters to vote anyone but the UK?!

    EUrophilia is pathetic and makes this party seem silly.

