Meet Tom Gordon, the new Lib Dem candidate for Batley and Spen

Wakefield Councillor Tom Gordon is the new Liberal Democrat candidate for the Batley and Spen by-election.

He was chosen to fight the seat after previous candidate Jo Conchie stood down for health reasons.

Tom announced the news on Twitter:

I am pleased to announce that I am standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate at the Batley & Spen by-election. I wish Jo well, following what must have been a difficult decision to stand down. pic.twitter.com/tEZu5OIrhh — Cllr Tom Gordon (@tomgordonLD) June 3, 2021

The by-election takes place on 1st July and was caused by the election of Tracy Brabin, the former MP, as West Yorkshire’s mayor last month.

Tom won his council seat from Labour in 2019 with 63% of the vote following a spirited campaign. He was joined by Adele Hayes last month. She got 54%.

All good wishes to previous candidate Jo Conchie.