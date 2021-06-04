Overseas aid budget cut could be reversed on Monday in backbench victory

Rishi Sunak’s £4 billion cut to the overseas aid budget last November was a populist move, playing to the sections of the media that believe most aid is wasted and we should keep the money for ourselves. But the cut of almost a third from the budget is having an impact on relief and development projects, on education for girls and on the UK’s standing in the developing and developed world.

Backbench MPs are angry. So angry that a Conservative amendment to an unrelated bill of Monday looks like being supported, providing it is selected by the Speaker. This would reinstate our nation’s commitment to spending 0.7% of GDP on overseas aid.

Boris Johnson will perhaps spend the weekend wondering whether it is worth the damage to his reputation ahead of the G7 summit over what one of his ministers calls a “small” cut in overseas aid.

Poorer countries across the world are struggling to maintain their health and economic systems as the pandemic continues to take its toll. That is just one reason why Rishi Sunak’s £4 billion cut to the overseas aid announced in November was so cruel. His manifesto breaking move received widespread condemnation from all parties when the details were announced in April. Two hundred charities condemned the reductions as “a tragic blow for many of the world’s most marginalised people.” Baroness Sugg quit as a minister in the Foreign Office. Save the Children said the projected girls’ education spend of £400m is down by a quarter from 2019. It accused the government of having lost its moral compass.

Regardless of the government’s lack of morality, there is a rising hope that the cuts could be reversed from 2022 and brought back in line with the UK’s legal commitment to spend 0.7% of GDP on overseas aid. The commitment to meet the UN 1970 target for aid spending was enshrined in law in 2015 during the coalition. Former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell is leading the rebellion. He has lodged a technical amendment to the advanced research and invention agency bill on Monday. This would oblige the government to meet the 0.7% target in 2022.

Mitchell is joined by former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, former Brexit secretary David Davis, former Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley, former immigration minister Caroline Nokes and former prime minister Theresa May. A growing number of Conservatives are reported to be backing the amendment. As many as 30 so far.

The aid spending target was very much a Lib Dem baby born amid the austerity of the coalition. Lib Dems will be backing the amendment on Monday.

Proud that @LibDems were the party who brought the Bill to introduce our commitment to 0.7% of GNI on aid and have been fighting the cuts for months. This is our best chance yet to reverse them. We will be supporting Andrew Mitchell’s amendment on Monday. https://t.co/qcoEii5LEM — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) June 2, 2021

The Tory administration is of course kicking back. Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins said the cut was merely a “small temporary reduction”. Ministers have not given a date for reinstating the cut. A cut of £4 billion, nearly 30 per cent of the budget is hardly small.

If Boris Johnson’s political antennae are still functioning, he might want to head off defeat by making a commitment over the weekend, though words may not be enough. Johnson has already misjudged the public mood with his miserly 1% pay rise for the NHS workers he once applauded from the steps of Downing Street. He has put pathetically little into the recovery of school students hit by pandemic restrictions.

Johnson will swagger into next week’s G7 Summit a diminished leader if he tries to block MPs from reinstating cuts that aimed to benefit the world’s richest at the expense of the world’s poorest.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.