Could you be the PPC to win England’s Number 1 target seat?

Wimbledon is the Party’s closest target seat in England , with a Tory majority of just 628 and the Merton Party are now looking for a Prospective Parliamentary Candidate to win it at the next General Election. It needs a swing of just 0.6% to turn Wimbledon orange.

Could you be the candidate that turns another London constituency orange?

The excellent result in the General Election was the result of years of campaigning by the local party and came after five gains at the elections in May 2018 and the first by-election gain from Labour in London for a decade in June 2019

The Shortlisting Committee are seeking a diverse range of candidates to put to our members and there is no requirement that they live in the constituency. Having had good results in the recent Greater London Authority elections, our next challenge is the Borough elections in May 2022. We will be expecting the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PCC), even if they are not standing themselves play key role in our campaigning in these. We have a great record on the Council which we will be making sure residents know about – such as our campaign to get the Council to pay the London Living Wage. We have ambitious targets for next year but there are boundary changes which don’t help.

Anyone who wants to become the PPC to win Wimbledon will have to work very hard, be able to motivate party members to help, not just those in Merton but from across London, and will need to be able to deal with the press attention a target seat PPC will bring. There is absolutely no complacency in the local party – we know that if we are to get the support from Lib Dem HQ, London Region and the wider party that we need to win at the next General Election, we can’t rely on how well we did in 2019 – we need to demonstrate that we are out campaigning, canvassing and fund raising so that we can join the ‘Golden Crescent’ in South West London of Richmond, Twickenham and Kingston.

Further information for approved PPCs can be found on the Party website – the closing date is 21 June.

* Simon McGrath is Councillor for Dundonald Ward in the London Borough of Merton and Chair of the Shortlisting Committee